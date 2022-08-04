ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Shine at Summer Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program saw great success at summer national meets, with the swimmers taking on the Phillips 66 Nationals and the divers competing at the U.S. Championships. Highlighting the Buckeyes’ summer national performances was a gold medal performance by Lyle Yost on the 1m springboard and a near sweep of the 1m podium by Ohio State, plus four top-eight finished by swimmers Felicia Pasadyn, Amy Fulmer, Hannah Bach and Josie Panitz.
Student-Athletes Receive Degrees on Sunday at Summer Commencement

Included among the graduates are many who have excelled both on and off the playing field during their time with the Buckeyes, highlighted by:. Lexi Templeman and Emily Curlett helped the Ohio State women’s hockey team to the program’s first national championship in a record-setting season for the Buckeyes.
