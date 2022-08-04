COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State swimming and diving program saw great success at summer national meets, with the swimmers taking on the Phillips 66 Nationals and the divers competing at the U.S. Championships. Highlighting the Buckeyes’ summer national performances was a gold medal performance by Lyle Yost on the 1m springboard and a near sweep of the 1m podium by Ohio State, plus four top-eight finished by swimmers Felicia Pasadyn, Amy Fulmer, Hannah Bach and Josie Panitz.

