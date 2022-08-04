Make-A-Wish grants Cameron Ross, 3-year-old with Burkitt lymphoma, a new drum set

Read on www.masslive.com
Related
Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh. Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1