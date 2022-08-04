Read on www.rockrivercurrent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockrivercurrent.com
Feeling spaced out? Cure your boredom with stellar movie night hosted by Miracle Mile Rockford
ROCKFORD — Miracle Mile Rockford is set to host an outer space-themed movie night with informational tables, refreshments and more. The latest film in the Movie on the Mile series is “First Man,” a picture about the Apollo 11 mission which will screen on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Rockford’s ‘Festa Italiana’ ends early due to rain
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford festival that has been around for over four decades wrapped up for the weekend. “Festa Italiana” is a yearly event that honors Italian-American heritage and culture. Lovers of all things Italian went out to Boylan High School over the weekend to enjoy rides, food, performances and live music all […]
Rockford business supports city’s child rock stars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.” The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music […]
Roscoe residents get muddy to keep Illinois beautiful
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people chose to get dirty on a hot, steamy Saturday for a good cause. It was the annual mud volleyball tournament at Riverside Park, 5215 River St. People were having fun in the sun and keeping cool in the mud, but more than that has kept people coming back […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
‘Flowy,’ ‘friendly’ new freestyle mountain bike course opens at Alpine Hills in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The first twists down the city’s newest freestyle mountain bike course are packed with features such as a wooden A-frame, a table-top jump and banks. For 14-year-old Miles Groh, the course offers the perfect variety to let riders challenge themselves at their own pace. “You can...
rockrivercurrent.com
New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill former Subway space in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington never planned to run a brick-and-mortar location when they started their business selling sweet-tasting funnel cakes made from scratch two years ago. Then they saw a storefront they couldn’t pass up. The married business duo grew up in Rockford, and as kids...
WIFR
Rockford Park District opens Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District officially opens a brand new area for the community to get active with Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails. Roughly 1.2 miles of multi-use natural surface trails have been constructed for the community to utilize daily. The trails wind throughout the park and...
Rockford motorcyclists ride to get Pit bulls adopted
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline motorcyclists came together Saturday to raise awareness for some furry friends. It was part of the 4th Annual “Pips and Pipes Charity Ride.” The 120 mile ride ended at a “Players for Pits” adoption event. There was food, music, and pit bulls who are looking for a home. Some alumni […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Rockford Il
Head close to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and you’ll find the city of Rockford. Remember you don’t just have to be in Chicago to be having fun in Illinois. There are interesting things to do in Rockford that will keep you entertained all week. Rockford has a myriad of cultural and historical things to see and do. Despite it being a relatively large city, it still has all the charming characteristics of a small town.
WIFR
Kegel Harley-Davidson hosts charity ride benefitting local pet vendors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of dogs, summer activities and a motorcycle ride, all that and more was going on over at Kegel Harley-Davidson for the pits and pipes charity ride. Players for pits partnered with Kegel Harley-Davidson for the event as a way to get dogs adopted in...
WIFR
23 News Exclusive: Rockford documentarians and member of boxing’s ‘Royal Family’ talk about upcoming film
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Never sold a film in our life, ” said camera operator-turned-documentarian Durian Bogan; But he’s out to change that. “I was looking for my first story but who?”, said Bogan. He wasn’t sure at first but Bogan wanted it to be African...
ourchanginglives.com
Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois
These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local women to lead Chicago Blitz in X League action in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –“We haven’t seen football played at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford since the Rock River Raptors went dormant after their 2009 season. Saturday night football returns to the BMO like never before. The women’s 7-on-7 Extreme League or X-League will make its debut in Rockford with the Chicago Blitz taking […]
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
Rockford’s Raymond-Young leads Chicago Blitz to playoff-clinching victory over #1 Seattle Thunder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The first X League women’s football game in Rockford couldn’t have worked out better for two local women who were on the field. Rockford Lutheran graduate Stephanie Raymond-Young and Rockford Guilford graduate Emma Vanderheyden helped the Chicago Blitz defeat the number one ranked Seattle Thunder 34-28. Raymond-Young threw two touchdown passes in the […]
Woah! Did You Know These 7 Iconic Inventions Were Made In Illinois?
I'm not creative as much as I'd like to be. That being said, I can't believe people make inventions like it's nothing. I can't even think about what I'm doing in the next 20 minutes. I remember when I was in high school and one my of classmates was talking...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: This weeks city-wide pavement striping for lane lines will be performed on the following roadways
West State Street from Springfield Avenue to Chestnut Street. Chestnut Street/Walnut Street/1st Avenue from West State Street to East State Street. Jefferson Street from West State Street to East State Street. East State Street from Jefferson Street to Alpine Road. Alpine Road from Riverside Boulevard to Spring Creek Road. Alpine...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Possible Stabbing Victim in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. Details are still dynamic. It happened around 5:20 pm. Initial reports are saying there is a possible stabbing victim near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not yet released any information on the incident. We do have a lot of reports of several emergency personnel...
‘Furry Babies’ accused of operating without a license
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture has accused Furry Babies, which operates a pet store in CherryVale Mall, of operating without a license. The IDOA said Thursday that Furry Babies was licensed as dog dealers, but only those licensed as pet shop owners can legally sell dogs at retail. Furry Babies also […]
Comments / 0