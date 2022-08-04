AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Distribution Agreement for HBO Max

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--

AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery today announced an agreement that will allow AT&T to continue to offer internet and mobility customers access to HBO Max’s portfolio of original programming and series.

“HBO Max is a great product that is popular with our customers, and we like the fact that we’re viewed as being the place to come to get it,” said Jenifer Robertson, EVP & General Manager - Mass Markets, AT&T Inc. “This adjusted agreement represents an important step in positioning both AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery for continued success.”

“AT&T continues to be an important partner and we are thrilled that HBO Max will continue to be part of AT&T internet and mobility plans,” said Scott Miller, Executive Vice President, Distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery. “It has always been our goal to deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience with as many subscribers as possible and the return of HBO Max to AT&T plans ensures that even more people will have access to HBO Max’s world-class and award-winning content.”

AT&T has continuously experimented with features they offer customers to give them choices and provide the best value. With this agreement, AT&T can continue to enjoy the churn benefits of offering HBO Max and has the flexibility in how it delivers the service to customers. This agreement does not change AT&T’s financial guidance information provided in its earnings last month.

HBO Max offers best in class quality entertainment, delivering the greatest array of series, movies and specials for audiences of all ages from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals, blockbuster films, and beloved kids and family content. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. Currently available in 61 countries, HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean last summer, followed by European launches in the Nordics, Iberia, the Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

