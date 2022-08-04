Dragon Lights Festival cancels Thursday event due to potential flooding

Read on www.kolotv.com
KOLO TV Reno
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.
KOLO TV Reno
35th annual Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Kara Beckmann from Studio 775 Reno gets people ready for spooky season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It may be nearly 100 degrees outside, but with school quickly approaching, the leaves will soon be changing bringing with it spooky season!. Kara Beckmann, owner of the paint party business, Studio 775, stopped by Morning Break to share how she’s now offering ceramic painting for Halloween and fall themed parties.
2news.com
Dragon Lights Festival Closed for Weather-Related Emergency on Thursday
The Dragon Lights Festival will close Thursday, August 4 due to the predicted heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the area. The event management will issue refunds to ticket holders for this evening only. “As safety of our guests is our priority and we want everyone to have an enjoyable...
KOLO TV Reno
Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy Downpour Swamps Reno Area and Markleeville
What's happening in Downtown Reno during August. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe
The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
963kklz.com
Celebrate: National ‘Water Balloon’ Day
Today we are celebrating National “Water Balloon” Day and as a kid, we think we can all remember a story where, at one time or another, we got in trouble for tossing a water balloon or two! This morning Carla Rea came clean with a story where she blew out a windshield on a car by tossing a water balloon from nearly 20 floors up on a casino in Reno!
Nevada Appeal
Free summer Yoga in the Park each Monday in Carson City
Each Monday evening this summer, Partnership Carson City is bringing its yoga class outdoors for free. The Wellness Yoga classes take place at John Mankins Park, 3051 Oak Ridge Drive in Carson City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The next class is scheduled for Aug. 8. The Wellness Yoga classes are...
sierranevadaally.org
Lift the Streets
A woman driving in the passenger seat of a vintage convertible, films on her DSLR camera. When they reach the Reno arch she stands and points the camera up at the monument then leans back so she’s laying on the back of the car’s exterior. Her smile is huge.
Record-Courier
The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
KCRA.com
PHOTOS: Community cleans up Markleeville after Sierra flash flooding
ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. — A day after flash flooding swept through parts of the Sierra, the community of Markleeville came out to clean up the mud. | MORE | Major flooding hit parts of Alpine County; Highway 89 closed due to flood impacts. Click through the gallery above for...
KOLO TV Reno
The rain didn’t stop classic car lovers from enjoying Hot August Nights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the latest round of heavy rain in our area, car lovers showed up for day four of Hot August Nights. Even in the pouring rain, classic car owners like Wayne Myers are carrying on a years-long tradition. “Rain, shine, smoke, it’s okay, we do it...
mynews4.com
Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
KOLO TV Reno
Urban Roots’ Bottle Cap Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Help keep bottle caps out of the landfill and give our kids unique tools for an art project. Urban Roots wants your old plastic bottle caps for a mural it’s working on with local children. Marlene Hild stopped by KOLO to talk about the effort and how you can help.
2news.com
Area Flash Flood Watch Continues
Showers and thunderstorms will be with us Thursday and Friday each afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous lightning and flash flooding. The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6 P.M. UPDATE: California 4 south of Markleeville is closed in both directions from Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek due to flash flooding and debris flow, Alpine County Unified Command reports. They ask residents and visitors to avoid the Markleeville area until further notice. 4:55 P.M....
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
2news.com
NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp to Temporarily Close As Part of Spaghetti Bowl Construction
The Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is scheduled to be closed Aug. 8-Sept. 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, the Second Street on-ramp to northbound I-580 will be closed 24-7 as...
Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation
NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada. The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
