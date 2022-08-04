ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dragon Lights Festival cancels Thursday event due to potential flooding

By Matt Vaughan
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful selling tickets to 7th annual Raise the River dinner event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All your senses will ignite at the 7th annual Raise the River dinner at the sensory garden inside Idlewild Park. Enjoy a sensory inspired cocktail hour along with local craft libations from Revision Brewing, 10 Torr Distilling and Brewing, El Sativo Tequila, Brewer’s Cabinet, Verdi Local Distillery, Seven Troughs Distilling, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Coffeebar. The family-style alfresco dining will feature food catered by Chef Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and dessert provided from Grand Sierra Resort. All of the proceeds benefit the local non-profit, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

35th annual Hot August Nights

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hot Rods, classic cars, judge favorites, and commemorative wine to celebrate 35 years of Hot August Nights. “We collaborated with Hot August Nights to work on an anniversary, because its the 35th anniversary the board members came inside and we created a blend and they got to try all different kinds of wine and they narrowed it down to a Cab Malbec,” said Wendi Rawson, owner of Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Dragon Lights Festival Closed for Weather-Related Emergency on Thursday

The Dragon Lights Festival will close Thursday, August 4 due to the predicted heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the area. The event management will issue refunds to ticket holders for this evening only. “As safety of our guests is our priority and we want everyone to have an enjoyable...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon#Art#Festival#Tianyu Arts Culture
KOLO TV Reno

Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Beyond Big Blue: Other alpine lakes worth exploring near Tahoe

The Sierra Nevada is dotted with hundreds of lakes that even the most intrepid hiker could spend a lifetime discovering. For the nature enthusiast, seeking out the varied blue hues of their waters, unique surrounding rock structures and diverse fauna is the ultimate treasure hunt. Whether you’re up for a strenuous hike or a short drive, there are lakes to be explored beyond Tahoe’s shores — just take your pick.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
963kklz.com

Celebrate: National ‘Water Balloon’ Day

Today we are celebrating National “Water Balloon” Day and as a kid, we think we can all remember a story where, at one time or another, we got in trouble for tossing a water balloon or two! This morning Carla Rea came clean with a story where she blew out a windshield on a car by tossing a water balloon from nearly 20 floors up on a casino in Reno!
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Free summer Yoga in the Park each Monday in Carson City

Each Monday evening this summer, Partnership Carson City is bringing its yoga class outdoors for free. The Wellness Yoga classes take place at John Mankins Park, 3051 Oak Ridge Drive in Carson City, starting at 5:30 p.m. The next class is scheduled for Aug. 8. The Wellness Yoga classes are...
CARSON CITY, NV
sierranevadaally.org

Lift the Streets

A woman driving in the passenger seat of a vintage convertible, films on her DSLR camera. When they reach the Reno arch she stands and points the camera up at the monument then leans back so she’s laying on the back of the car’s exterior. Her smile is huge.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Aug. 8, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — An online fundraiser is underway for Douglas 911 Dispatcher Kristin Oilar, whose pancreatic cancer has returned. Kristin has served Douglas County residents for more than 20 years. The link to donate is www.gofundme.com/f/911-dispatcher-continues-her-fight-on-cancer. I hear that Ag Day at the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Urban Roots’ Bottle Cap Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Help keep bottle caps out of the landfill and give our kids unique tools for an art project. Urban Roots wants your old plastic bottle caps for a mural it’s working on with local children. Marlene Hild stopped by KOLO to talk about the effort and how you can help.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Area Flash Flood Watch Continues

Showers and thunderstorms will be with us Thursday and Friday each afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous lightning and flash flooding. The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6 P.M. UPDATE: California 4 south of Markleeville is closed in both directions from Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek due to flash flooding and debris flow, Alpine County Unified Command reports. They ask residents and visitors to avoid the Markleeville area until further notice. 4:55 P.M....
RENO, NV
FOX40

Tahoe-area fire station closed due to bat infestation

NEVADA (KTXL) — A fire station in the Lake Tahoe region has been forced to shut down due to an infestation of bats.  The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District said it closed a station in New Washoe City, which is between Carson City and Reno, Nevada.  The bat infestation caused health and safety concerns for […]
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy