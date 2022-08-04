'If you needed to borrow a trailer, you could've just come and asked us' | Trailer stolen off local Salado church property

Read on www.kcentv.com
CBS Austin
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
KWTX
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
fox44news.com
Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Franklin Ave 7-Eleven robbery
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 5 robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Franklin Avenue. Police were called to the store in the 2500 block of Franklin, and were told that the suspect came into the store and demanded the money – escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
APD looking for man tied to criminal mischief after road rage
APD said when officers at a gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, two drivers had been involved in "a disturbance." APD said the incident "escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle."
Update: U.S. Post Office on 19th Street closed after possible fire
The U.S. Post Office on 19th Street in Waco is closed after a possible fire overnight. The Battalion Chief on scene says two employees noticed smoke in the building around 3 a.m.
KWTX
Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
KWTX
Waco Police investigating shooting, searching for suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 7 to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one male...
News Channel 25
Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police
WACO, Texas — A male victim is hospitalized after getting shot while driving in a Waco neighborhood, police said. Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located...
Hometown Heroes 'Stuff the Bus' with school supplies in Waco
WACO, Texas — Pens, notebooks, backpacks, paper. The list could go on when it comes to necessary school supplies. One area organization is taking action to make returning to the classroom a little easier. "There's a lot on your plate when you're going back to school with a lot...
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas. One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police. Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr....
Body found during Mt. Bonnell rescue identified
A person was airlifted to a hospital after falling off a cliff at Mt. Bonnell Saturday evening.
KBTX.com
Police: Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night. Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated. Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to...
dallasexpress.com
Three Children Missing, Mother in Custody
Three young children who disappeared nearly two months ago in Lampasas County remain missing, though their mother turned herself into authorities last week. An Amber Alert was issued for siblings Christopher Robertson, 6, Christine Robertson, 4, and Kristen Robertson, 3. The children disappeared with their mother, Kristine Whitehead, 35, on June 3 and were last seen together in Kempner.
Waco PD investigates an aggravated assault, shooting reported Sunday
WACO, Texas — Waco Police are investigating an aggravated assault following a call at 1 p.m. on Sunday after being dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Dr. in Waco, Cierra Shipley, Waco Police Department spokeswoman said. When officers arrived on scene, they found one male victim with a...
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
lhindependent.com
Mysterious dog deaths in Bertram create concerns
Over the last week, a few pet dogs have been found dead—shot or mutilated—on country roads in Bertram, with no explanation as to why or how it happened. Karen Marengi, operations director at Living Grace Canine Ranch in Bertram, said Bertram's country roads are no stranger to dog abandonment, with 11 incidents occurring just in the past week, but a recent string of pet dog deaths has people on high alert.
