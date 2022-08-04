Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

Read on www.krqe.com
New Mexico reviewing thousands of cannabis cases for expungement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans with cannabis-related charges are seeing their cases re-evaluated. Many of those charges are likely to be expunged from the records, but some people involved raise questions about the process. Last year, New Mexico lawmakers legalized the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Lawmakers also passed an accompanying bill to automatically […]
New Mexicans may not always be liable for spouse’s tax issues
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is making it easier for innocent spouses to get tax relief. Normally, both spouses who file joint tax returns are responsible for tax debts. In some cases, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), can even hold you liable for your former spouse’s taxes after divorce. The IRS offers “innocent spouse […]
Best colleges in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: […]
2022 Kids Count data report shows improvements in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 Kids Count data report was released Monday. The report is a 50-state report that analyzes how children and families are faring and ranks New Mexico last in overall child well-being, despite showing improvement. The report outlines four different categories: Economic well-being, Family and community, health and education. According to the […]
Las Cruces Crime Stoppers seek info in road rage case
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County are offering a $1,000 reward for information identifying a suspect accused of shooting a child. They say it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday when the people in a blue Honda Civic got into a road rage incident with the driver of […]
Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a […]
More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there’s a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There’s a “persistent...
Scattered storms around New Mexico to start the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light showers and weak thunderstorms are moving west/southwest through the state this morning. A cold front in eastern NM is triggering the rain activity. We could see a couple of light showers through the mid-morning, before monsoon storms pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will push southwest […]
North Valley Little League All-Stars beat Colorado on Sunday, 15-13
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The North Valley Little League All-Stars notched their 2nd win at this years Junior League Southwest Regional Tournament at Santa Ana Star Field in Albuquerque. North Valley beat Colorado 15-13. Looking to make their way through the losers bracket after a loss on Saturday, North Valley will now move on to play […]
Work scheduled to get rid of I-25 northbound MLK exit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning the week of August 8, the New Mexico Department of Transportation will begin the process of closing an off-ramp, calling it obsolete. NMDOT will start making improvements to the west half of Oak St., between Central and Martin Luther King to remove the northbound MLK off-ramp. The work is scheduled to […]
Partner exercises with SWEAT Bootcamp
Making fitness fun. Sometimes working out with another person can be fun and holds everyone accountable for fitness goals. Kimberly Lynn Samborski owner of SWEAT Bootcamp joined New Mexico Living to offer some tricks and tips on how to start your fitness journey with a partner. Samborski and her niece demonstrated a few workouts for anyone to try.
Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain
What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
