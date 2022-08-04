Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.

BERNALILLO, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO