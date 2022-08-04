N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity

Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Police Academy/Law Enforcement Mini Academy which offers county residents ages 14 and above a unique opportunity to learn about the complex roles of modern-day law enforcement agencies. Speakers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office and other public safety agencies offer insight into their roles in law enforcement as well as the role of citizens in assisting those agencies in the war against crime and terrorism.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO