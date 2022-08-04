N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity

Read on www.pennlive.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Clear Backpack Mandates In New Jersey Are Not Nearly Enough
There is a new mandate in place in many New Jersey school systems, Middlesex County being the most recent to join the movement requiring students to use clear backpacks for back to school. Thank you for the effort, but there is a better way. I agree that we need to...
What can parents, students expect as Pa. faces second full school year of COVID-19?
The vaccination rate among Pennsylvania school children is well below what most doctors would like to see. Moreover, COVID-19 cases remain plentiful in Pennsylvania and much of the country, with cases expected to rise again come fall and winter. Still, the school closings and remote learning of the recent past...
One of N.J.’s veteran college presidents is stepping down, but staying on in a new role
The second longest-serving community college president in New Jersey is stepping down next June after 23 years on the job. Ocean County College president Jon H. Larson will continue working for the college in a part-time consulting capacity for two years, a spokesperson said.
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
NJ requires these vaccinations before your child attends school
Health officials claim there are still countless families in the Garden State who've fallen behind with their kids' immunization schedules in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You're being advised to start the process of getting your kids back on track — several immunizations are required in order for your...
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
N.J. student: We don’t need any more police in schools | Opinion
In response to the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th where 19 children and two teachers were killed, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced an increase in police presence in all of our schools and an increase in policing budgets. We need...
Report: Brick Mayor John Ducey Stepping Down to Become Judge
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – John Ducey, the only Democrat mayor elected to office in a...
NJ school district mandates clear backpacks
SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
Amid teacher shortage, N.J. looks for ways to make it easier to become an educator
With school districts continuing to face serious teacher shortages, New Jersey officials on Wednesday considered several proposals to make it easier to become a teacher in the state. In a marathon 4.5 hour public meeting, the New Jersey Board of Education Wednesday reviewed a host of rule changes regarding standards...
Mount Laurel apartments okayed, but board member urges multi-family slowdown for town.
Although the Mount Laurel zoning board last week unanimously approved 108 new apartments on Ark Road, one veteran member said he was uneasy with the collective impact of apartment projects on the town. The third phase of Laurel Green apartments would increase the size of the complex by more than...
Tell your state representative to vote against bills that criminalize safe drivers | PennLive letters
SB 419 and HB 606, which would allow municipal police to use radar and LIDAR, are not what they seem. The bills permit under posted speed limits and tickets barely above them. The state is supposed to be posting speed limits at the 85th percentile speed of roads, but that seldom happens.
Burlington County, NJ has a new safe space for people seeking drug recovery
BURLINGTON CITY — A second community peer recovery center to help residents obtain treatment and other critical mental health and community supports has opened in Burlington County. The new center is located in the City Hall building at 525 High Street. Burlington County Department of Human Services Director Shirla...
MONMOUTH COUNTY: SHERIFF ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CITIZEN POLICE ACADEMY/LAW ENFORCEMENT MINI ACADEMY
Sheriff Shaun Golden is pleased to announce the return of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office’s Citizen Police Academy/Law Enforcement Mini Academy which offers county residents ages 14 and above a unique opportunity to learn about the complex roles of modern-day law enforcement agencies. Speakers from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s office and other public safety agencies offer insight into their roles in law enforcement as well as the role of citizens in assisting those agencies in the war against crime and terrorism.
Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote
New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
Here’s how you can join the fight against sexualizing kids in NJ (Opinion)
A few weeks ago I introduced you to Garwood Board of Education Member Sal Piarulli who introduced the resolution that shot down the State Board of Education's sexualized curriculum. Garwood was the first in the state to shoot down the radicalized curriculum. Now, at least 18 districts have followed suit...
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
Gov. Murphy picks North Jersey aid leader to direct Food Security Advocate office
More than a year after it was proposed, New Jersey now has someone to lead efforts to fight hunger on the state level. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that Mark Dinglasan will be director of the Office of the Food Security Advocate. Dinglasan is currently executive director of Center of United Methodist Aid to the Community, or CUMAC, in Passaic County.
