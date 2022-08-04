6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.live5news.com
Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin. Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity. They told the raccoon to consider...
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
New MUSC Program provides nutritional support to mothers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina mothers whose babies are admitted to the NICU, or cardiovascular ICU at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston, are now eligible to receive nutritional support for their newborns. The nutritional support comes from a partnership between DHEC’s Women, Infants and Children nutritional...
MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state’s already restrictive laws even further. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so. South Carolina currently has a law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy.
