Purdue Fort Wayne scores $6 million for new music technology building

New fun center opens on southwest side of Fort Wayne
A ping pong play center has moved and reopened a new center on the southwest side of town in Fort Wayne.
Crossing guards needed as Fort Wayne goes back to school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne is hiring crossing guards to usher Fort Wayne Community Schools students to and from school. The city said Monday it has 7 open crossing guard positions. They are for:. E. State/Laverne. Tyler/W.State. Cornell Circle/Radial Ln. Fairfield/Sherwood. 1000/1001 E. Cook...
Filler claims FWGA City Tournament title
The Bishop Dwenger grad and Cleveland State golfer shot 69 to finish with an overall score of -7 after three rounds.
Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent talks district changes, school safety
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. Fort Wayne Community Schools‘ superintendent Mark Daniel, Ph.D., became the district’s 15th superintendent in 2020....
Former Harvester employee remembers ‘The Scout’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Harvester Homecoming Festival returned Saturday to the Summit City. The festival celebrated the history of Harvester and Navistar in the city of Fort Wayne. An off-road vehicle called “The Scout” was featured during the event. The event also honored former employees...
Hummel reflects on state of Purdue basketball
Hummel visited Fort Wayne during Wednesday's "Bigger than Basketball" fundraiser.
Summit City collection is Positively Fort Wayne
Inside Kevin Kimpel's home you'll find pictures and souvenirs of his world travels - more than 100 countries by his count - but upstairs in a spare bedroom you'll find a small corner dedicated to his hometown of Fort Wayne.
Solfest moves to new location this year, will benefit Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, will be held at Parkview Field in 2022. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. Organizers of Solfest joined...
Jenkins leading through day 2 of FWGA City Tournament
Michael Jenkins leads with a low score of 137 (-7) through two rounds, with two others trailing behind by two strokes.
New brewery planned for Fort Wayne riverfront
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne announced Monday afternoon More Brewing Company will be building a new location at the intersection of Calhoun Street and E. Fourth Street. More Brewing Company, which has multiple locations in the Chicago area, is planning to invest approximately $6...
Furst ready for larger role ahead of sophomore season at Purdue
With key playmakers like Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams no longer at Purdue, the former Mr. Basketball winner is ready to be a reliable scorer for the Boilermakers.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
EnVogue, G-Money perform at McMillen Park for community celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne had the chance to honor and encourage fathers Saturday at the annual Community Celebration and Fatherhood Initiative. The Fort Wayne Commission on African American Males hosted the event at the McMillen Park Community Center. The event started at noon and ended at...
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
Wiley takes fifth in 1,500 meter run at U20 Championships
Wiley set a new personal best in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:11.23.
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
Fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne exposes people to life without cars
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne pedestrians had full reign of Calhoun Street Sunday during the fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne. People brought their bikes and walking shoes to visit all of the booths along the 1.5-mile stretch of blocked-off road. Program Manager Neil Miller says the event...
East Allen County Schools superintendent talks changes at the district this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the four districts in Allen County get ready to head back to the classroom, WANE 15 sat down with the superintendents to look ahead to the new year. East Allen County Schools‘ superintendent Marilyn Hissong has been in the top job there since...
I&M to replace 12 miles of towers in Fort Wayne, here’s how to learn more
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Thursday plans for an open house Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Harris Elementary School where people can learn about and discuss I&M’s Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project. The project was announced in...
Mayor Tom Henry attends Redemption House anniversary celebration
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed August 6, 2022 as Redemption House Ministries’ ten-year anniversary day at their celebratory event Saturday afternoon. The event started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. at Lutheran Park on 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration was open to the public and to anyone who has been touched by Redemption House and its mission. Redemption House graduates also had an opportunity to share their stories.
