Cedar Falls, IA

Autopsies reveal Maquoketa Caves State Park homicide victims’ causes of death

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

IOWA – The causes of death for three members of a Cedar Falls family who were murdered at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground in July have been released, along with the cause of death for the man believed to have killed them.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed information from the autopsies of Tyler Schmidt, Sarah Schmidt, and Lula Schmidt in a news release Thursday morning. The parents and their daughter were killed while camping on July 22.

Story Archive: Three members of Cedar Falls family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park

The DCI said Tyler, age 42 died from a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries. Sarah, age 42, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Lula, age 6, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation.

Investigators previously said Arlo Schmidt, 9, survived the attack without physical injury.

Anthony Sherwin (WHO 13)

The cause of death for Anthony Sherwin, age 23, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have said they don’t know what caused Sherwin to attack the family .

The DCI is continuing its investigation into the deaths, but said in the release, “However, the known facts and circumstances, and all evidence collected to this point, substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.”

No other information was released by the DCI.

