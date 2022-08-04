Former tree-trimmer sentenced for murders in Tehama and Butte Counties

Read on krcrtv.com
krcrtv.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office issue evacuation orders in Trinity County
REDDING, Calif. — Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas- Salyer Loop down to the bridge at State Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Proceed with caution while traveling, as safety personnel and vehicles will...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE stops fire in the Keswick area on Friday
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire out in the Keswick area of Shasta County on Friday. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said they received a report of a fire near the Spring Creek Debris Dam at around 11 a.m. Friday morning. Crews quickly responded to the...
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed due to vegetation fire.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 6:07 P.M. UPDATE- Caltrans says that the second lane of Interstate 5 at the Lakehead Rest Area is closed on Sunday due to a vegetation fire, but traffic is starting to return to normal. Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that the fire is located near exit 702,...
krcrtv.com
Sheriff, Redding Police speak on jail floor closure and its ramifications
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Last Thursday, Shasta County Sheriff Michael Johnson announced a floor closure at the county jail in Redding. The decision was a result of overworked jail staff and an overwhelming influx of inmates. Law enforcement agencies throughout Shasta County are facing staffing shortages, but for the...
krcrtv.com
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
Overdose death of 15-year-old believed to be “fentanyl related” by investigators
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 15-year-old died from a drug overdose last month and investigators believe it was related to fentanyl, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said the teenager died on June 21 and that investigators are looking into her activity in the days leading up to her death. Anyone with information regarding […]
actionnewsnow.com
Pounds of marijuana, guns found after Yuba County traffic stop
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Yuba County on Thursday after officers found guns and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Johnathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, on the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. Rivera-Lopez was...
actionnewsnow.com
Family of serial killer Ryan Blinston's victims rejoice after life sentencing
OROVILLE, Calif. - Convicted serial killer Ryan Blinston will spend the rest of his life in prison. Blinston worked as a tree trimmer from Oroville. In May 2020, he murdered Loreen Severs of Los Molinos and tried to kill her husband, Homer. In June 2020, he killed another customer Sandra George in Oroville, and his acquaintance Vicky Cline.
16-year-old girl missing from Tahoe-area campground may have been kidnapped, sheriffs say
Kiely Rodni was last seen attending a large party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee.
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
krcrtv.com
Armed suspect arrested after threatening to kill officers, family in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — An armed Whitmore man was arrested after officials said he threatened to kill police and family members. Shasta County Sheriff's Office deputies got a report Wednesday of a man who was possibly suicidal and armed with an AR-15-style rifle. The reporting party identified the man...
krcrtv.com
Illegal marijuana grow found by police in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
krcrtv.com
Updates on the Yeti Fire and Alex Fire
REDDING, Calif. — An update on both the Yeti and Alex fire, good progress has been made on the Yeti Fire in the last few days. Overnight, firefighters used an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to bring fire down to the river along the northern perimeter of the fire. That operation went very well, and crews today will continue to monitor for spots as vegetation is consumed. Two spots were detected yesterday between the river and Highway 96. Crews worked quickly to extinguish those spots, and the fire remains on the south side of the river.
krcrtv.com
Palermo man sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting children
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Palermo man pleaded guilty to molesting three children and endangering two other children while operating a meth and marijuana oil lab and has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, the Butte County District Attorney's Office announced. 40-year-old Jason Ashby was arrested back in...
Rio Linda raging fire destroys part of junkyard
RIO VISTA -- A raging fire in Rio Linda destroyed part of a junkyard and sent a plume of smoke that could be seen from several miles away in Folsom. "It was barreling like dark black smoke and heat it was tremendous," said Rio Linda neighbor Tim Nell.According to Sacramento Metro Fire District, the fire was in the area of 6815 W 6th Street. "Well, that is the issue because there's so much fuel out there for this fire to burn these fires become hot anytime you have any metal burning... that presents a very large problem...
