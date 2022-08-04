Hershey’s Chocolate World to close one of its attractions in the fall

Read on www.pennlive.com
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
Retailer showcasing the latest trends opens third store in Pa.
A Canadian retailer, Showcase, that calls itself “home of the hottest trends” has opened at the Park City Center in Lancaster. The store opened at the mall on July 28. Showcase is a retailer, product developer and marketer that specializes in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Most products are open and on display.
School opening plans; Santana show; Penn State media days: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 90; Low: 73. Partly sunny. COVID & school: The coronavirus is still around, but closings and remote learning of the recent past seem unlikely as Pennsylvania schools prepare to open. Fatal fire: Ten people, including children and grandchildren of one of the responding firefighters, died in a house fire...
Hershey pole vaulter Justin Rogers logs top-10 finish at World Athletics U20 Championships
Former Hershey standout Justin Rogers had a strong showing earlier this week at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia. The Pa. state champion and record holder in the pole vault cleared 16-10.75 at the event to finish ninth overall. Rogers, who was PennLive’s boys track and field athlete of...
‘It’s tough but it’s fun’: Football season gets underway in Pa. Monday as teams start heat acclimation practices
Kyle Williams Jr. offered his best advice Sunday on how to tackle this first week of high school football practice in Pennsylvania. The Keystone State’s teams are cleared to head out Monday for heat acclimation practices. The period will run through week’s end before the pads come on and teams begin the final build to the last weekend of August and the first regular-season games.
Flood broke the Camelback and then Harrisburg’s Market Street Bridge took up the load | Column
For more than two centuries, a bridge has stretched over the Susquehanna River at Market Street in Harrisburg. In that time, the spans have undergone a number of changes, thanks — or really no thanks — to fire, flood and traffic.
Harrisburg holds ‘Candles on the Water’ event to promote end to use of nuclear weapons
The annual “Candles on the Water” event, held to remember the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, took place Sunday evening at Market Square Presbyterian Church, 20 S. 2nd St., in Harrisburg. It was followed by a silent procession to the Susquehanna Riverwalk where participants floated...
Amazon worker dies after crash at Cumberland County warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
Car takes a dive into Dauphin County pool, prompting firefighter response
Firefighters from two Dauphin County companies dove into a backyard pool Sunday night to pull out a car that drove straight into the water. The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department and Londonderry Fire Co. on Sunday evening responded to reports of a car in a pool with entrapment. When they arrived...
Meet PennLive’s Mid-Penn preseason all-star football team: Defense
Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds was one of Pennsylvania’s most dominant defensive linemen a season ago, and Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell was, too. And they are both back for their final high school go-round this fall.
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
Thank you for speaking up, Grace United Methodist | PennLive letters
I was glad to see Joyce Davis’s editorial giving tribute to Grace United Methodist Church in Harrisburg for not only apologizing for past injustices they have been a part of but for making changes to support those they have hurt in the past. There are so many churches and...
Pennsylvanians who qualify for property tax, rent rebates to receive one-time bonus
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. (TNS) A one-time bonus rebate to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law. Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive...
Woman, 46, dies after crashing into tree along central Pa. road: coroner
A 46-year-old woman died at a York hospital Thursday after crashing into a tree, the York County coroner said. Patricia B. Cooper was driving south on the 3000 block of Bryansville Road in Delta when she swerved off the side of the road around 9:15 p.m. and hit a tree, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Victim in central Pa. crash on Saturday is identified: coroner
A man was killed Saturday afternoon in an automobile collision on Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township, according to the Lancaster County coroner. The coroner’s office announced Sunday that it had identified William Mullen, 41, of Parkesburg, as the person who died in the two-vehicle crash. The coroner’s office was...
Teen injured in downtown Harrisburg shooting: police
A teenage boy was shot overnight Sunday in downtown Harrisburg, city police said. Shots were fired around 2 a.m. in the area of Pine and Front streets, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. Maisel said the teenager’s injuries were non life-threatening.
‘People are tearing out houses’: Illegal dumping remains a large problem in Harrisburg
Employees of Harrisburg’s public works department were out on Atlas Street Friday morning picking up an illegal dump site. Picking up illegal dumping isn’t a once-a-month or a once a year job.
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Pa. house fire; criminal probe underway
Update: Fire that killed 10 people in Pa. home started on porch at 2:30 a.m.: DA. Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a house fire early Friday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release. Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens’ Voice newspaper...
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
