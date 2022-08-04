Former vice commander of Chicopee’s Westover Air Reserve Base named commander of US Air Force Reserve

Read on www.masslive.com
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Air Force will host Westfield meetings detailing Barnes Air National Guard Base F-35 or F-15EX fighter jet upgrades
WESTFIELD — The National Guard Bureau and the Air Force will meet with Westfield residents this month — in person and online — to talk over plans to bring next-generation fighter jets to Barnes Air National Guard Base and the 104th Fighter Wing. In 2021, the Pentagon...
9/11 American flag unveiled for 1st time in New England at Northampton fire station, will visit Springfield Tuesday
Northampton fire and police departments hoisted a commemorative flag on Sunday dedicated to memorializing 9/11. On Tuesday, the flag is scheduled to fly at the Springfield 9/11 memorial. “This flag signifies the oath that we all swore, no matter what job or field we went in to be first responders,”...
Westfield dedicates Purple Heart monument as part of Purple Heart trail
WESTFIELD – Michael Roeder spent 32 years in the military but he was never shot at and the number of times he even drew a gun is so few he can name them. On Sunday the retired lieutenant colonel looked around at the about 100 people who gathered in the blistering heat at the Kane-Wojtkiewicz Park to officially unveil the Purple Heart monument, and realized among the crowd were two medal recipients who are double amputees and another who was awarded three Purple Heart medals.
Ground Zero Flag set for ceremony Tuesday at Springfield’s 9/11 Memorial
SPRINGFIELD - The Ground Zero Flag, an American flag which flew over the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, will be exhibited at Springfield’s Sept. 11th Monument on Tuesday. A ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MilitaryTimes
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
Yankee Mattress Factory of Agawam goes employee-owned
AGAWAM — Yankee Mattress Factory is celebrating a year of employee ownership through a New York company that helps retiring business owners with the transition process. Former owner Joseph D. Noblit sold Yankee June 30, 2021, to Teamshares. Teamshares describes itself as a financial technology company that helps small businesses become employee-owned through education, improved governance and digital tools that makes operations simpler.
Springfield gas falls to $4.16; national average hits $4.05
SPRINGFIELD — The average price of a gallon of gas fell again Greater Springfield to $4.16 as of Monday, down from $4.27 a week ago and from $4.64 a month ago. The price was $2.97 a gallon a year ago at this time. The record was $4.97 back in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)
Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
People in Business: Aug. 8, 2022
Westfield State University president Linda Thompson has appointed LaRue A. Pierce as vice president for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. In this newly created position, Pierce will coordinate programs and initiatives to enhance the university’s commitment to “a diverse, inclusive, equitable culture, supporting the mission and values of the university and the president’s focus on a humanistic approach to learning,” a press release said. Pierce will serve as a member of president’s cabinet, the university president’s council, and liaison to internal and external constituencies.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Gem, mineral show begins 3-day run Friday in West Springfield
Ann Frazier continues to keep the memory of her husband, Si, alive by sharing the couple’s world-famous quartz collection at shows around the country like this weekend’s East Coast Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show. The three-day event opens its doors on Friday, Aug. 12, in the Better Living...
Worcester roof collapse: City councilor asks for protocol, options on sheltering displaced residents
After more than 100 people were displaced following the partial collapse of the roof of 267 Mill St. on July 15, District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj has issued a request that the city manager’s office provide the council with a report on the emergency response protocol for when a building is condemned.
Amherst Railway Society model railroading show draws young train enthusiasts to Springfield’s Union Station (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- The tracks outside Union Station bring hundreds of riders to their destinations every day. But it was the tracks inside the station that drew families and children on Saturday. They were on hand for the Kids ON TRACK: A Model Railroading Job Fair, a free two-day event sponsored...
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
Springfield’s Valley Conjurers ready to celebrate 100 years of making magic
LUDLOW — Do you believe in magic?. “Everyone wants to believe in magic,” says illusionist Lyn Dillies, who is part of an all-star lineup bringing their acts to Western Massachusetts on Saturday to celebrate the centennial of the Springfield chapter of the Society of American Magicians. It will...
Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year
CHICOPEE – City officials have agreed to spend nearly $1.5 million to make repairs to two fire stations and replace equipment, but they may not see some of the new vehicles they want to purchase for months if not years. The City Council voted on Tuesday to buy six...
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
