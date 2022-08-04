ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Former vice commander of Chicopee’s Westover Air Reserve Base named commander of US Air Force Reserve

By Jeanette DeForge
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Westfield dedicates Purple Heart monument as part of Purple Heart trail

WESTFIELD – Michael Roeder spent 32 years in the military but he was never shot at and the number of times he even drew a gun is so few he can name them. On Sunday the retired lieutenant colonel looked around at the about 100 people who gathered in the blistering heat at the Kane-Wojtkiewicz Park to officially unveil the Purple Heart monument, and realized among the crowd were two medal recipients who are double amputees and another who was awarded three Purple Heart medals.
WESTFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
City
Westover Air Reserve Base, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday

The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Yankee Mattress Factory of Agawam goes employee-owned

AGAWAM — Yankee Mattress Factory is celebrating a year of employee ownership through a New York company that helps retiring business owners with the transition process. Former owner Joseph D. Noblit sold Yankee June 30, 2021, to Teamshares. Teamshares describes itself as a financial technology company that helps small businesses become employee-owned through education, improved governance and digital tools that makes operations simpler.
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force Reserve Command#Us Air Force#Us Air Force Reserve#Robins Air Force Base#The Air Force
MassLive.com

Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)

Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Aug. 8, 2022

Westfield State University president Linda Thompson has appointed LaRue A. Pierce as vice president for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. In this newly created position, Pierce will coordinate programs and initiatives to enhance the university’s commitment to “a diverse, inclusive, equitable culture, supporting the mission and values of the university and the president’s focus on a humanistic approach to learning,” a press release said. Pierce will serve as a member of president’s cabinet, the university president’s council, and liaison to internal and external constituencies.
WESTFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy