Here are the top 15 betting odds for 2022 NFL Coach of the Year

If you're looking for some NFL awards futures to have in your pocket, we've been doing the leg work to get you covered in that area. Earlier this week, we dove into Offensive Player of the Year targets, and yesterday we dug into some candidates for Defensive Player of the Year.

Next up is Coach of the Year, a market that could go in many directions. Winners of this award typically are at the helm of either one of their conference's best teams, or turning a team's record around quickly in their first or second year on the job.

2022 NFL Coach of the Year Betting Odds

Odds vary quite a bit between DraftKings and FanDuel for who will win Coach of the Year by season's end. We've compiled the top 15, going with the best odds available for each and the book where you can find this price.

Brandon Staley (+1400 DK) Nathaniel Hackett (+1600 DK) Doug Pederson (+1800 DK) Dan Campbell (+1800 DK) Brian Daboll (+1800 DK) Mike McDaniel (+2000 FD) Josh McDaniels (+2000 FD) Nick Sirianni (+2000 FD) Kevin O'Connell (+2000 DK) Frank Reich (+2000 DK) Kyle Shanahan (+2000 DK) Kevin Stefanski (+2200 FD) Matt Lafleur (+2500 DK) John Harbaugh (+2500 DK) Mike Vrabel (+2500 DK) Sean McDermott (+2500 DK)

Brandon Staley, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, is the betting favorite on both DK and FD. Staley is known for his aggressiveness on fourth down, and with Los Angeles as a betting darling this offseason, it makes sense that the market is high on him bringing home the win.

I see better value on the board, so let's touch on two coaches who could be worth a futures wager as we await the season to begin.

Nick Sirianni +2000

We start with Philadelphia Eagles second-year coach Nick Sirianni. In Sirianni's first year, Philly finished 9-8 and made the playoffs. They were promptly booted from the postseason, but after going 4-11-1 in 2020, it was a solid inaugural season for the former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator.

As the Eagles head into Year Two with Sirianni, expectations are up. They've added weapons to the offense such as receiver AJ Brown, and the defense is much improved on paper. The key to both Philadelphia's success and Nick Sirianni's chances of winning Coach of the Year lie with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

This is the first season that Jalen Hurts will stay with the same coaching staff since his high school career. Every offseason for the past six years, Hurts has had to learn a new offense with a new coach. With continuity in place, the hope is that Sirianni helps fix Hurts' flaws as a passer and unlocks a new level to both Hurts as a player and this Eagles offense as a whole.

A big year from Jalen Hurts will likely come back to Sirianni at some level, and in what is a wide open NFC, the Eagles could become one of the conference's top-four teams by season's end.

Sean McDermott +2500

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott

McDermott's odds are curiously low, considering he is the head coach of the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. Buffalo has had three solid seasons in a row, winning the AFC East the past two years. Now that the Bills appear to sustain success, it's becoming the expectation. But that should not matter for an award like this.

The AFC is a loaded wit contenders. If McDermott leads the Bills to the top of the conference with one of the top records, he will definitely be considered for Coach of the Year. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's success may come with the sentiment it is more player ability than coaching, but McDermott oversees the entire team and not just the QB.

McDermott and the Bills lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Giants' head coaching role this offseason, replacing him with QB coach Ken Dorsey. If Allen and this offense continue to score at a high clip, then McDermott deserves credit for maintaining an elite offense despite the changes to his staff.

Additionally, McDermott's true influence is on the defensive side of the football. The Bills had some strong defensive outings last season and have been investing on that side of the football with each of their last two first round picks. A dominant Buffalo defense will likely carry them to a Super Bowl, and McDermott to Coach of the Year.