Update: Construction begins on John Deere Road

Update, August 8, 1:47 p.m.: Construction has begun on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) in Moline between Seventh and 16 th Streets. Workers are patching the roadway and lanes are closed in each direction. The $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area,

when possible, drivers should use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.



Photos courtesy Brian Bobb

Earlier: The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) in Moline will begin Monday, August 8, weather permitting. The work zone is from Seventh to 16th Streets. Workers will patch the roadway and lane closures will be required. The $1.1 million project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when possible, drivers should use alternate routes. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion in improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway and 270 bridges, along with 428 additional safety improvements. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map by clicking here .

