'The Voice' Season 22 Promo: Camila Cabello Is Welcomed With an 'Anonymous' Letter

The Voice's Blake Shelton Loves That Gwen Stefani Is Back On The Show, But His Reason Isn't As Lovey-Dovey As You Might Think
Blake Shelton looks forward to wife Gwen Stefani's return to The Voice, but is he already thinking about his strategy?
‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Says Returning to the Show With Husband Blake Shelton Is ‘Surreal’
The new season of The Voice is currently filming, and it will see Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani together for the first time since their wedding. It brings back a lot of memories for Stefani, who spoke about the experience with NBC Insider. “Stepping back on the set of The...
‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Makes Hilarious Confession About Her Karaoke Preferences
Although she kills it during every single karaoke segment on her daytime talk show, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson makes a hilarious confession about her song preferences. While chatting with “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliff, Kelly Clarkson discussed his karaoke preference, which is usually Eminem. “You love doing...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit
For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
Gavin Rossdale Dubs Children He Shares With Ex Gwen Stefani The 'Better Versions Of Me'
A proud father. In a rare move, Gavin Rossdale took to Instagram to post a photo of himself surrounded by his brood. “Welcome to my world,” the Bush frontman, 56, captioned the sweet snap posted Tuesday, July 19. “The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me."
Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show
Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
Tarek El Moussa’s Ex Christina Hall Reacts to Heather Rae Young’s Pregnancy
Warm wishes! Christina Hall has broken her silence after her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and wife Heather Rae Young announced she is pregnant and expecting their first child together. While Christina, 39, has not publicly commented on the pregnancy, a source told Us Weekly that she knew about it before...
Why Nicole Kidman Reportedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying On Tour
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Are Coming Unglued After Savannah Guthrie No-Shows Again
While Today Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb may appear to get along while on the air, recent events suggest that the hosts’ rumored feud is far from over. And, Savannah Guthrie’s most recent absences certainly seem to be punctuating this idea. After each one of the...
Rosie O’Donnell and girlfriend Aimee Hauer make their red carpet debut
Rosie O’Donnell and her new girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, made their red carpet debut Saturday. The former “The View” co-host and Hauer posed for photos at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, where they could be seen smiling as they wrapped their arms around each other.
‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why
As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
One year after Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s divorce was officially finalized, country music icon Reba McEntire is now speaking out about the split between her stepson and the “American Idol” alum. According to Hello! Magazine, Reba McEntire previously spoke about the former couple’s heartbreaking situation by...
‘America’s Got Talent’: Why Was Howie Mandel Missing?
Howie Mandel and America’s Got Talent go hand in hand. The actor and comedian has been a judge on the hit NBC show since 2010. Between co-judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, Mandel is the longest-tenured judge on the show. At the beginning of the season, Mandel...
Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Had a Surprising Challenge Early in the Show’s Run
Everyone who works to bring Blue Bloods to life, from the producers to the crew to the actors, is extremely dedicated to the realism of the series. Of course, watching an episode of the show won’t literally give you a window into the lives of the New York City police department. However, it’s about as close to reality as a dramatized series can get.
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Kathie Lee Gifford looks so happy holding baby grandson Frankie in latest photo
Kathie Lee Gifford loves watching her grandson Frankie. "My idea of heaven," the former TODAY anchor, 68, wrote on a Tuesday Instagram photo of herself holding the napping newborn, her first grandchild. Frankie, who was born on May 31, is the child of Cody Gifford (Kathie Lee's son) and his...
