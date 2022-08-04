Here’s our August rapid-fire update on all 32 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

Economic data and earnings reports have been dictating the pace of the market as investors search for hints on what the Federal Reserve may do next. July's payrolls report came in stronger than expected, rising by 528,000, suggesting the labor market still has plenty of steam. In turn, traders speculated that the Fed will likely keep up its tough stance on interest rates, anticipating greater odds for a 0.75 percentage point hike in September.

