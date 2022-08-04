Here’s our August rapid-fire update on all 32 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

Read on www.cnbc.com
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — IRA lifts EV and solar stocks, Pfizer's buy
Congress: Good for the environment, bad for shareholders ... Check out my Sunday column on why the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend is positively Orwellian. But ... shares of Nextera Energy (NEE), Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) are all up. First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to...
CNBC
Wall Street's top analysts say these are their favorite stocks right now
Economic data and earnings reports have been dictating the pace of the market as investors search for hints on what the Federal Reserve may do next. July's payrolls report came in stronger than expected, rising by 528,000, suggesting the labor market still has plenty of steam. In turn, traders speculated that the Fed will likely keep up its tough stance on interest rates, anticipating greater odds for a 0.75 percentage point hike in September.
CNBC
S&P 500 gives up earlier gain and falls slightly as Nvidia warning hits tech stocks
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stocks struggled to hold their ground on Monday, following the S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain, as demand concerns for the semiconductor industry weighed on tech names. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped less than 0.1%. The Dow...
CNBC
Berkshire Hathaway reports operating earnings surge, but posts big investment loss amid market rout
The conglomerate's operating earnings totaled $9.283 billion in the second quarter of 2022, marking a 38.8% increase from a year ago. However, the company posted a $53 billion loss on its investments during the quarter. Warren Buffett again asked investors to not focus on the quarterly fluctuations in its equity...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Novavax, Upstart, Allbirds and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Novavax — The biotech stock dropped 32% after Novavax cut its full-year revenue guidance due to poor demand for its Covid vaccines. Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares dropped 6% after the video game company behind titles such as Grand Theft Auto...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with DCLA's Sarat Sethi on markets, earnings
Sarat Sethi, managing partner at DCLA, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of the open on Monday. Sethi also explains why he thinks earnings will propel markets forward and lays out where investors can find market opportunities. "Earnings are going to drive this market going forward now," Sethi tells CNBC.
CNBC
Watch Monday's full episode of the Halftime Report — August 8, 2022
"Fast Money Halftime Report" is on the front lines of CNBC's market coverage. Host CNBC's Frank Holland and the Street's top investors get to the heart of the action as it's happening and help set the agenda for the rest of the day. Watch today's full episode on CNBC PRO.
CNBC
Best offense is defense? This sophisticated market play helps investors protect themselves from dramatic lows
It's a class of exchange-traded funds designed to prevent your portfolio from hitting dramatic lows — but it may require a level of sophistication. The idea: Incorporate short-term levered plays including covered call and risk-reversal strategies in order to help investors customize their own defensive strategies similar to hedging.
CNBC
Galaxy Digital loses $554 million, Celsius won't rehire CFO, and U.S. bans Tornado Cash: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ari Redbord of TRM Labs discusses new sanctions from the U.S. Treasury against Tornado Cash.
CNBC
Here's what the new Senate spending bill means for electric-vehicle makers
August is the beginning of a 12-month period when electric vehicle and battery production ramps. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk Box' to report on how the industry is responding to a new Senate spending bill.
CNBC
U.S. stocks point to positive open following S&P 500′s third straight weekly gain
Wall Street is pointed toward a higher open on Monday following a mixed trading session on Friday. CNBC's Silvana Henao gives a rundown of what to know ahead of the trading day.
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond closes nearly 40% higher, AMC surges as meme chatter on message boards increases
Bed Bath & Beyond and AMC Entertainment surged as meme traders seemed to be betting on the stock despite the lack of any apparent catalyst. The heavily shorted stocks have been a part of the meme stock craze that has hit Wall Street in recent years. GameStop shares also rose...
CNBC
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow: We do not have enough copper to ensure green-energy goals
Commodity prices across the board are far from their 52-week highs. Mark Bristow, Barrick president and CEO, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss prices for gold, copper, and more.
CNBC
I live better in Thailand than I did in the U.S. — here's how much it costs
Jesse Schoberg, 41, relocated to Bangkok, Thailand at the end of 2021. He has been living and working abroad since 2008. He currently makes about $230,000 a year as the co-founder and CEO of a blogging software company.
