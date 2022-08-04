ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Here’s our August rapid-fire update on all 32 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

By Kevin Stankiewicz, @kevin_stank
CNBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Monday — IRA lifts EV and solar stocks, Pfizer's buy

Congress: Good for the environment, bad for shareholders ... Check out my Sunday column on why the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Senate over the weekend is positively Orwellian. But ... shares of Nextera Energy (NEE), Tesla (TSLA) and Rivian (RIVN) are all up. First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to...
STOCKS
CNBC

Wall Street's top analysts say these are their favorite stocks right now

Economic data and earnings reports have been dictating the pace of the market as investors search for hints on what the Federal Reserve may do next. July's payrolls report came in stronger than expected, rising by 528,000, suggesting the labor market still has plenty of steam. In turn, traders speculated that the Fed will likely keep up its tough stance on interest rates, anticipating greater odds for a 0.75 percentage point hike in September.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Novavax, Upstart, Allbirds and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Novavax — The biotech stock dropped 32% after Novavax cut its full-year revenue guidance due to poor demand for its Covid vaccines. Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares dropped 6% after the video game company behind titles such as Grand Theft Auto...
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with DCLA's Sarat Sethi on markets, earnings

Sarat Sethi, managing partner at DCLA, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of the open on Monday. Sethi also explains why he thinks earnings will propel markets forward and lays out where investors can find market opportunities. "Earnings are going to drive this market going forward now," Sethi tells CNBC.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Charitable Trust#Stock#One Of Them#Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc
CNBC

Galaxy Digital loses $554 million, Celsius won't rehire CFO, and U.S. bans Tornado Cash: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Ari Redbord of TRM Labs discusses new sanctions from the U.S. Treasury against Tornado Cash.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy