ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

'This is like banging our heads against the wall': why a move to outsource lesson planning has NSW teachers hopping mad

By Rachel Wilson, Associate Professor in Education, University of Sydney, Jessica Amy Sears, Lecturer, Charles Sturt University, Mihajla Gavin, Senior Lecturer, University of Technology Sydney, Susan McGrath-Champ, Professor, University of Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago

This week, teachers in New South Wales learned they were going to get a “ helping hand ” preparing lessons from the start of term 4.

The state’s education minister Sarah Mitchell announced teachers will be given curriculum lesson plans, texts and learning materials to ease the pressure on their workloads. This will come via a “bank” of “high-quality, sequenced curriculum resources”.

Mitchell said this “game changer” has been developed off the back of teachers’ concerns. A 2021 Grattan Institute survey found 88% of teachers said they could save time each week by having access to high-quality curriculum and lesson planning materials.

But the reaction from some teachers has been white hot, describing the change as “ offensive ”, “ another gimmick ” and “ not enough ”.

As education researchers who have been been surveying teachers about their heavy and increasing workload, we can understand why they are angry.

Our research

In 2018, we surveyed more than 18,000 NSW teachers to get a better understanding of workloads in schools.

Noting this was done well before COVID and the new pressures that increased teachers workloads , classroom teachers in our survey reported working 55 hours a week. Nearly 90% of respondents said teaching and learning was hindered by their heavy workload.

Teachers said they wanted more time for their core work, which included lesson planning. Developing strategies to meet the needs of students and planning new lessons and programs were the top ranked work activities needing more time and resources. About 97% said administrative demands, including data work, reporting and compliance paperwork, had increased in recent years, causing their excessive workload.

It is important to note that wanting more time for lesson planning is not the same as wanting lesson plans to be provided.

In fact, teachers ranked “planning and preparation of lessons” as their most important, necessary and desired work activity. This was echoed by one teacher on Facebook this week, responding to the NSW government announcement:

This is like banging our heads against the wall. We don’t need lesson plans made for us. We like doing this, planning awesome lessons is one of my favourite things to do.

What do teachers want?

When we asked teachers what strategies they wanted to ease their workloads provision of lesson plans did not rate a mention. Instead, they said they wanted more time to collaborate with each other, and less time on unnecessary paperwork. They also wanted their professional judgement to be acknowledged.

Or, as another frustrated Facebook commenter interpreted this week’s change :

Teachers: “we want to spend less time doing admin tasks and more time planning our classes”

NSW gov: “here. Have some lessons. Now go do some more admin”

Who will plan lessons now?

The plan, according to the NSW government, is for “qualified organisations to partner with” the Department of Education to create this online curriculum content. There is already a competitive tender process to find external providers for the lesson plans. The resources need to ready by the start of next term, in early October.

This taps into existing concerns about commercialisation of schools, and teachers having less autonomy over what to teach and how to teach it. It also strikes at the heart of teachers’ core professional identity.

Read more: Why is tech giant Apple trying to teach our teachers?

This is not helped by Mitchell’s comment that the new curriculum resources bank is about “about providing teachers with a basic recipe for student success, while allowing them to contextualise how they use the ingredients to get the best outcomes for their students.”

This “basic recipe” concept undermines the complexity of teaching and the lesson planning process. Lessons need be planned and tailored to individual classes and individual students within them.

As another teacher noted on Facebook:

Having access to high quality resources is great. But we’ve all used the same resource with two different classes and had different levels of success. What works for one class or even one student, doesn’t necessarily work for another.

What should be happening instead

In education circles there has been discussion of the need for national libraries for online teaching resources and assessments for more than a decade. The national Scootle database is one such example, with a wide range of resources and lesson ideas that can be developed into lesson plans.

There is potential for repositories to strengthen the profession, but surely that is only if they are produced and quality-assured by teachers.

Read more: No wonder no one wants to be a teacher: world-first study looks at 65,000 news articles about Australian teachers

We know Australian teachers have an unreasonable and unsustainable workload. But we can’t fix this issue by diminishing their professional standing.

Teachers want less time on administration and more time to do their actual jobs. They also deserve better pay.

Ultimately, they want their skills and profession to be acknowledged and respected.

As part of a formal University research contract Rachel Wilson received research funding from NSW Teachers Federation to conduct the study reported here

As part of a formal University research contract Susan McGrath-Champ received research funding from NSW Teachers Federation to conduct the study reported here.

Jessica Amy Sears and Mihajla Gavin do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

School playgrounds are getting squeezed: here are 8 ways to keep students active in small spaces

As enrolments climb and urban spaces become more crowded, some Australian schools have been left with less play space per student than a prison cell. Standard prison cell guidelines recommend at least 7.5 square metres per prisoner. One Sydney school reportedly has just 1.14 square metres of play space per student. As experts in health and physical education, we are deeply concerned by reports students are running out of play space. Why is this a problem? And what options do parents and teachers have to keep young people happy and healthy? Space at a premium Australian student numbers are predicated to increase by...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

As another elite boys' school goes co-ed, are single-sex schools becoming an endangered species?

One of Australia’s most prestigious boys’ schools has just announced it will go co-ed. Last week, Sydney’s Cranbrook School – whose alumni include Kerry and James Packer and Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes – announced it will be fully co-educational by 2029. Cranbrook joins a growing list of private schools around the country that are either considering going co-ed or have already done so. These include Newington and Barker College in Sydney, The Armidale School in NSW and Canberra Grammar in the ACT. Does this mean we are seeing the beginning of the end of all-boys’ schools? Single sex vs co-ed Single sex...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Australia spends $5 billion a year on teaching assistants in schools but we don't know what they do

This Friday, state and federal education ministers will meet for the first time since the federal election. The stakes are high. Ministers meet as teacher shortages and workload pressures are dominating education headlines and severely stressing schools. We need to address teacher supply concerns and better support the teachers who are already in schools. But as our new research shows, we can’t just focus on teachers. We also need to look at teaching assistants, who often fly under the radar, but represent a significant part of the workforce. Read more: ...
EDUCATION
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Mitchell
TheConversationAU

Vale Judith Durham, the cuddly Aussie 'girl-next-door' whose soaring voice found international fame

Judith Durham, one of Australia’s most recognisable voices, has passed away at 79. An icon of the Australian music industry as lead singer for The Seekers and a solo artist, hers was an enduring female voice in an industry still dominated by men. Georgy Girl, A World of Our Own and The Carnival Is Over are just a few of the songs that will always ring best with her vocals. Her artistry and approach was an alternative to the swinging 60s in popular music. There were no gimmicks to her art – just a soaring voice delivered with precision. Born Judith...
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Government win on climate legislation leaves opposition looking like a stranded asset

Perhaps not since the marriage equality vote has the passage of a bill in the House of Representatives carried such a combination of substantive and symbolic import as the Albanese government’s climate legislation. While not actually necessary for the implementation of Labor’s policy, Thursday’s vote on the 2030 43% emissions reduction target sent multiple signals. It marked a hinge-point in Australia’s climate policy, although it...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Explorers just uncovered Australia’s deepest cave. A hydrogeologist explains how they form

Cave explorers have traversed what’s now the deepest known cave in Australia. On Saturday a group of explorers discovered a 401-metre-deep cave, which they named Delta Variant, in Tasmania’s Niggly-Growling Swallet cave system within the Junee–Florentine karst area. Its depth just beat out its predecessor, the Niggly Cave, by about four metres. With a descent that lasted 14 hours and took many months to prepare for, Delta Variant is causing a stir among explorer communities. But it holds a different kind of fascination for researchers such as myself, who study the interaction between groundwater and rocks (including in the context...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

The Body Keeps the Score: how a bestselling book helps us understand trauma – but inflates the definition of it

In a new series, we look at books that have become cultural touchstones. If new books are lucky they enjoy a brief honeymoon of attention before ebbing away into oblivion. Not so The Body Keeps the Score, a publishing phenomenon that has kept selling long after it first hit the shelves in 2014. The book has spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times best seller list for paperback nonfiction, including over half a year in the coveted #1 spot during 2021. It has reportedly sold almost 2 million copies. Why a long, dense, and demanding book on the psychology...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Lesson Planning#Lesson Plans#The Lesson#Department Of Education#Grattan Institute
TheConversationAU

A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too

Recent warnings of a “doomsday” scenario if foot and mouth disease (FMD) arrived in New Zealand inevitably singled out the agriculture sector. But overseas experience tells us FMD can also result in potentially severe impacts on the tourism sector. As the 2001 FMD crisis in Britain highlighted, inadequate planning and crisis management can cause a reduction in trade, job losses and damage to a destination’s image. This matters, because destination image is one of the leading factors influencing tourists’ decisions. Accurate or not, negative images in the media can directly affect demand. As New Zealand ramps up preparations for a potential outbreak, important...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

Establishing a Voice to Parliament could be an opportunity for Indigenous Nation Building. Here's what that means

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the wording of the referendum question to enable a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament. It would seem Albanese has made a solid start on his election night promise to embrace the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart. As Albanese put it at Garma Festival over the weekend: The Uluru Statement is a hand outstretched, a moving show of faith in Australian decency and Australian fairness from people who have been given every reason to forsake their hope in both. At its core, the Uluru Statement is an invitation to Australia to establish a new...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

NSW government slides further into trouble as Perrottet struggles for clear air

Clear air is essential ahead of an election. Space to make the case to voters. Room to build positive momentum. And yet, hurtling towards a poll in March 2023, the NSW Liberal-National government is gasping for breath. Questions over the relinquished New York trade office appointment of former NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro have sucked substantial oxygen from premier Dominic Perrottet’s efforts to renew a 12-year-old administration. With further revelations likely in upcoming parliamentary hearings and the findings of an independent internal inquiry pending, these issue are far from resolved. The frustration within senior Coalition ranks is palpable. It wasn’t meant to...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Women are turning the tide on climate policy worldwide, and may launch a new era for Australia

When the new federal parliament opened last week, a record number of female politicians took their seats: 38% in the House of Representatives and 57% in the Senate. This changing of the guard, with women at the forefront, brings an opportunity to accelerate Australia’s efforts on climate change. The major parties were virtually silent on the issues of gender equity and climate change throughout the 2022 election campaign. Yet, both issues proved to be turning points for the Australian electorate. Climate change – one of the key platforms on which the teal candidates successfully campaigned - is central to Prime Minister...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

What is an Acknowledgement of Country and how is it different to a Welcome to Country?

Pauline Hanson’s recent dramatic outburst and walkout from parliament as an Acknowledgement of Country was delivered has been condemned as racist and ignorant. Social media sites reporting this incident have attracted a barrage of negative comments perpetuating misconceptions around Acknowledgement of Country and Welcome to Country. Many clearly do not understand what they are and see them as “special treatment”. Unfortunately, Hanson has been a source of this line of thinking around so-called “special treatment”, as seen in her 1996 maiden speech to parliament. Such comments reveal an Australian society still burdened with an unfounded resentment and fear of Aboriginal rights and...
SOCIETY
TheConversationAU

4 ways we can recover from the loneliness of the COVID pandemic

Loneliness has been a huge concern since the start of the COVID pandemic. One review published in May, which looked at loneliness studies across many countries, found loneliness was more common since the start of pandemic. The pandemic is far from over and our social routines and decisions continue to modify and adapt based on the health crisis. So what can we do to reconnect and recover? National health and community leaders have identified four actions to combat loneliness. These are detailed in a white paper launched today at Parliament House. Loneliness has increased since COVID Loneliness was already a growing problem before COVID....
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

The fix is in: how to restore public faith in government appointments

The question of how to restore integrity to public institutions is on the minds of many government officials right now, both on the local and international stage. Handpicked political appointments to public institutions in Australia, such as the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), the Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), and most recently the selection of John Barilaro for the NSW government’s New York-based trade commissioner, have come under fire. Critics say theses appointments compromise the perception of the bodies’ independence and reduce public confidence in the ability of the appointees to perform their roles. ...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

More investment in literacy skills is needed if NZ is serious about ending persistent disparities for Pasifika students

Low English literacy rates in Pasifika students are a key predictor of exclusion from school, an analysis of ten years of data has found. Our study analysed a cohort of over 43,000 students from their first day of school in 2008 to the end of their compulsory schooling in 2018. We found 9% of Pākehā were excluded at some point during their compulsory schooling compared with 21% of Pasifika students. Pasifika students who were identified as having English literacy difficulties, and who subsequently received English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) support, were 35% more likely to be...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

More money and smarter choices: how to fix Australia's broken NHMRC medical research funding system

Most health research in Australia is funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), which distributes around $800 million each year through competitive grant schemes. An additional $650 million a year is funded via the Medical Research Future Fund, but this focuses more on big-picture “missions” than researcher-initiated projects. Ten years ago, around 20% of applications for NHMRC funding were successful. Now, only about 10–15% are approved. Over the same ten-year period, NHMRC funding has stayed flat while prices and population have increased. In inflation-adjusted and per capita terms, the NHMRC funding available has fallen by 30%. As...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Health care is responsible for 7% of our carbon emissions, and there are safe and easy ways this can be reduced

While we think of carbon emissions coming from manufacturing and agriculture, we don’t often think of those arising from health care. In Australia, health care is responsible for 7% of national carbon emissions, while globally, health care is responsible for 4.4% of emissions. If global health care was a country, it would be the world’s fifth largest emitter. The warming resulting from health-care’s emissions in turn cause harm to human health through heatwaves, wildfires, increased mosquito-borne infectious diseases, and undernutrition due to drought and lower fish stock. In short, treating patients indirectly causes human harm, at odds with the mission...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Space debris is coming down more frequently. What are the chances it could hit someone or damage property?

In the past week alone, we’ve seen two separate incidents of space debris hurtling back to Earth in unexpected places. On Saturday there was the uncontrolled re-entry of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket over Malaysia. Yesterday outlets reported on some spacecraft parts that turned up in regional New South Wales – now confirmed to be from a SpaceX Crew-1 mission. As the space industry grows, it’s safe to say such incidents will only become more frequent – and they could pose a risk. But how much of a risk, exactly? Chunks of metal hurtling towards us Space debris refers to the leftover...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Business can no longer ignore extreme heat events – it’s becoming a danger to the bottom line

When record-breaking heatwaves cause train tracks to bend, airport runways to buckle, and roads to melt, as happened in the United Kingdom last month, it is likely that business performance will suffer. The problem is not going away, either. Businesses will need to better manage extreme heat risk. But are investors sufficiently informed on the economic toll caused by the increasing frequency of extreme weather? It is becoming clearer that extreme heat can have devastating and costly effects. People are dying, energy grids are struggling to cope, transport is disrupted, and severe drought is straining agriculture and water reserves. While the...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy