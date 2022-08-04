Ron DeSantis SUSPENDS ‘Soros-funded’ Democratic Florida prosecutor for ‘ignoring the law’

Read on www.dailyhindustannews.com
Related
To defeat Ron DeSantis, Florida Democrats are coalescing around Charlie Crist and the Joe Biden playbook
Democrats in Florida are desperate for power to slow the state's rightward lurch, but they face a fundraising juggernaut and rising GOP star in Gov. Ron DeSantis. Democratic Party forces have coalesced around the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who is chaneling President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign playbook.
Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
'Outnumbered' sounds off on Ron DeSantis' scathing rejection of 'View' invite: 'Brilliant play'
The "Outnumbered" co-hosts slammed "The View" Wednesday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' team wrote a scathing rejection of an invitation to appear on the show. Gov. DeSantis has faced consistent criticism from liberal media pundits in recent years, including from liberal hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. "No...
Matt Gaetz and the R word: Florida's Democratic primary takes bitter detour
Rep. Charlie Crist has hit rival Nikki Fried with a blistering new mailer that calls her a “Republican lobbyist for big tobacco and insurance companies” and notes her previous friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
natureworldnews.com
Two Alligators Kill a Florida Woman After Falling Into Pond at a Golf Course
An alligator attack led to the death of a Florida woman at a golf course pond last week. Local authorities confirm two alligators were involved in the assault. The duo gators snatched the woman who was struggling to stay above the surface after falling into the waters in the evening hours of Friday, July 15.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
DeSantis makes a second try in appointing Renatha Francis to Florida Supreme Court
Gov. Ron DeSantis for the second time named Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
Another blue-state governor looks to hit DeSantis
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Flying south— Well, look who’s headed to Florida — a blue-state governor who’s emerging as a potential presidential contender. Prime position — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is running for reelection this year, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Blue Gala that Florida Democrats will hold this Saturday in Tampa.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
An Invasive Creature Is Taking Over A Florida Community
The species, the giant African land snail, is known to grow as long as 8 inches.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Swimmer Riley Gaines dodges Trump as he tries to kiss her on stage
Former President Donald Trump appeared to be snubbed on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Saturday night while welcoming swimmer Riley Gaines to the event. Gaines, who competed on behalf of the University of Kentucky against Lia Thomas (a biological male who identifies as a transgender...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
Ron DeSantis’ agency files complaint about Miami drag show being performed in front of kids
The administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a formal state complaint concerning the R House in Miami, claiming that the restaurant in the Wynwood neighbourhood hosts weekend brunches during which minors are exposed to “sexually explicit drag shows”. The bar is accused of disorderly conduct, according to the complaint, which argues that “the nature of the performances ... particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency”, according to The Miami Herald. The owners of the bar said in a statement that they’re “aware of...
Florida attorney blasts DeSantis as ‘Orwellian thought police’ for suspending him
Florida state attorney Andrew Warren fired back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending him Thursday over his purported failure to uphold state laws on abortion.
9 Cuban migrants reach Florida coast in tattered rowboat. They’ve been taken into custody
Another migrant vessel has found its way to Florida’s Coast this weekend, as nine Cuban migrants battled their way through the Atlantic, authorities said. Early Saturday, a tattered rowboat landed on Jupiter Island’s beach from Cuba, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
DeSantis appoints Federalist Society member to Florida Supreme Court
First appointment in 2020 scuttled because she did not meet constitutional requirements.
When and why Florida governors have suspended elected officials
When Gov. Ron DeSantis came into office in 2019, he suspended three elected officials within his first two weeks. He was following through on a promise that he had made during his inaugural address. There, he pledged to lead with purpose and conviction and said that “if a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove that official.”
Washington Examiner
‘Freedom’ cheered in first Ron DeSantis campaign ad
In a positive first ad in what is expected to be a reelection campaign leading to a 2024 presidential bid, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis features letters from constituents thanking him for keeping the state free and open during the federal crackdown on COVID-19. The video ad posted by the Florida...
Comments / 0