ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis SUSPENDS ‘Soros-funded’ Democratic Florida prosecutor for ‘ignoring the law’

By Daily Hindustan News
dailyhindustannews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dailyhindustannews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Nikki Haley
Person
George Soros
Person
Soros
POLITICO

Another blue-state governor looks to hit DeSantis

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Flying south— Well, look who’s headed to Florida — a blue-state governor who’s emerging as a potential presidential contender. Prime position — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is running for reelection this year, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Leadership Blue Gala that Florida Democrats will hold this Saturday in Tampa.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Swimmer Riley Gaines dodges Trump as he tries to kiss her on stage

Former President Donald Trump appeared to be snubbed on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Saturday night while welcoming swimmer Riley Gaines to the event. Gaines, who competed on behalf of the University of Kentucky against Lia Thomas (a biological male who identifies as a transgender...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Dysphoria#Children And Youth#Tampa Bay Area#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#This Judicial Circuit#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Ron DeSantis’ agency files complaint about Miami drag show being performed in front of kids

The administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a formal state complaint concerning the R House in Miami, claiming that the restaurant in the Wynwood neighbourhood hosts weekend brunches during which minors are exposed to “sexually explicit drag shows”. The bar is accused of disorderly conduct, according to the complaint, which argues that “the nature of the performances ... particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency”, according to The Miami Herald. The owners of the bar said in a statement that they’re “aware of...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day

Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
WISCONSIN STATE
Tampa Bay Times

When and why Florida governors have suspended elected officials

When Gov. Ron DeSantis came into office in 2019, he suspended three elected officials within his first two weeks. He was following through on a promise that he had made during his inaugural address. There, he pledged to lead with purpose and conviction and said that “if a local official is neglectful of required duties, I will remove that official.”
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Freedom’ cheered in first Ron DeSantis campaign ad

In a positive first ad in what is expected to be a reelection campaign leading to a 2024 presidential bid, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis features letters from constituents thanking him for keeping the state free and open during the federal crackdown on COVID-19. The video ad posted by the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy