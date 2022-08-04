‘Mindset’ #2 gives us more of what made the first issue great

Read on aiptcomics.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world
Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
Greg Pak returns to ‘Planet Hulk’ with ‘Worldbreaker’ miniseries
Marvel Comics has announced Greg Pak is returning to the Plane Hulk storyline with artist Manuel Garcia this November. Appropriately titled Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker, the five-issue limited series will take place a thousand years into the future to expand on the mythos of Sakaar. If you haven’t read Planet Hulk,...
Is An Influencer Recession Coming? (And Is ANY Influencer Ready For It?)
"I'm always worried about my business..."
Marvel Legends: Venom ‘Life Foundation’ multi-pack revealed
On Tuesday, Hasbro revealed an Amazon-exclusive Marvel Legends multi-pack featuring two Life Foundation symbiotes (Riot and Agony) along with a brand new version of Eddie Brock’s Venom. The figures will come packaged in a box featuring artwork from Ryan Stegman. The story of the Life Foundation Symbiotes is a...
Netflix and Dark Horse extend first look movie and TV partnership for multi-year deal
Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have extended their creative partnership for multiple years. The two partnered back in 2018 to create Stranger Things comics. This new deal will give Netflix a first look at Dark Horse IP for film and TV, with their most recent collaboration being The Umbrella Academy.
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 3, 2022
Welcome back to another edition of Fantastic Five! This week, DC crushed it with three spots, while Image Comics and IDW Publishing rounded out the top five. Let’s get right to the books!. Godzilla Rivals II: Vs. Battra. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly comics podcast!. Godzilla...
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #7
Norman Osborn is back! But what does he have planned for Spider-Man?! One of the biggest Spidey status quo changes in years is here!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 10,...
Marvel Preview: Punisher #5
Is the Punisher truly the Fist of the Beast and the predestined High Slayer of the Hand? Or is he nothing more than a prisoner of their lies? And if there’s one thing Frank Castle has never been particularly good at being…it’s a prisoner. LEGACY #249. Written...
‘Poison Ivy’ #3 gives readers a compelling, character-driven story
G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara explore Dr. Pamela Isley’s convictions in Poison Ivy #3, offering an intimate portrayal of a villain who isn’t quite sure how to proceed. The issue opens in a hybrid dream sequence that sees Poison Ivy faced by her lover, Harley Quinn. Color...
Strange and Fantastic Tales of the 20th Century: ‘Slaughter High’
Strange and Fantastic Tales of the 20th Century is a look back at the weirdest, most memorable, and most off center movies of the 20th century. From head turning horror to oddball science fiction, this column examines the films that will leave a lasting impression for centuries to come. Slaughter...
‘Demon Wars: The Iron Samurai’ #1 continues Peach Momoko’s unique approach to Marvel
Peach Momoko has seriously changed the way you can tell a Marvel Comics story, evident with Demon Days and this week’s Demon Wars. An adaptation using Marvel’s biggest superheroes doesn’t have to be a one-to-one retelling, and Momoko takes it further by entwining the mythical archetypes of Marvel heroes with Japanese folktales. That winning combo continues this week.
‘Venom’ #13 to tie into Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ event
Marvel Comics has revealed new details on their event Dark Web, and how it will bring Venom into it. Specifically, Venom #13 will be a special Dark Web prelude issue. Written by Al Ewing with art by Bryan Hitch, Venom #13 will set the stage for Venom’s role in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event.
AIPT Television podcast episode 26: A Massive SDCC 2022 TV Recap
So much TV news and announcements came out of San Diego Comic-Con, that the AIPT Television podcast needed two weeks to sort through everything. Contributor, Ryan Sonneville, had his boots on the ground at this year’s pop culture event, and he joins us to discuss his experience and some of the bigger reveals. We dive into Marvel Studios, Warner Bros., Star Trek, and more.
Marvel Preview: Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #3
JANE VS. S’YM OF LIMBO FOR THE FATE OF ASGARD! The battle against the Dark Elves and their allies rages on in Asgard, and the warriors of the Golden City are losing—badly. Rūna the Valkyrie has managed to stave off total defeat, but Asgard desperately needs Thor. Can Jane find clues to the Thunder God’s whereabouts in Limbo—or will she lose herself to S’ym’s dark magics?
‘Tin Can’ review: Unintentionally topical sci-fi filled with visual flair
Tin Can presents the type of scenario that was an interesting what if before Covid and has become all too relatable since. Fret (Anna Hopkins) wakes up to find herself trapped in a small metal chamber. She frantically works to escape from the cell not only to save herself, but all of humanity.
‘Immortal X-Men’ #5 gives Exodus his day in the sun
When Immortal X-Men was announced, most people were instantly excited. A book about Krakoa’s Quiet Council was interesting for a plethora of reasons, one of which being that the roster was stacked with fan favorites. Mystique, Nightcrawler, Emma Frost, Kate Pryde — but can anyone really say Exodus was among those favorites?
Judging by the Cover – 08/10/22 new releases
Most comic book fans have a solid idea about what they’re going to buy every week as they descend upon their local comic shop. With that said, there’s still a lot of fun to be had just glancing at the week’s new releases and taking a chance on a book that looks promising, funny, scary, etc. That’s where covers come in. A fantastic image can make the difference between trying something new or saying, “Nah, not this week.”
Phillip Kennedy Johnson talks storytelling and stakes in ‘Superman: Warworld Apocalypse’
DC Comics is no stranger to giant-sized events. In the last year or so alone, we’ve had Future State and Dark Crisis alone. But there’s been another big event that pales even those (at least in terms of length): the Warworld Saga. The event, headed up primarily by...
