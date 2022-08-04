Vertex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $810.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $3.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTX