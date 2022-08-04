Read on www.click2houston.com
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there's a renewed conversation about campus security.
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas' regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay Sandy Hook parents $49.3M total over claims shooting was hoax
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons
On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the problems within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Eleanor about the state's efforts to expand postnatal Medicaid.
Texas House speaker says he’s confident Legislature will revive expiring corporate tax break program
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said Thursday he is confident the Legislature can find a way to revive a multibillion-dollar corporate tax break program intended to attract large companies to Texas. Lawmakers...
El Paso lawmaker aids Uvalde shooting investigation three years after massacre in his city
State Rep. Joe Moody sat in the auditorium of St. Luke Catholic Church in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, preparing for a religious retreat with a group of fellow churchgoers. That day, they were talking about community.
How will Texas fix teacher retention?
Attrition among Texas teachers is up and so is retirement - ~1,000 more teachers retired in fiscal year 2021 than in 2020. School shootings, COVID, and politics have piled onto historic issues of low pay and long hours. How will Texas fix teacher retention?. Dr. Lizette Burks, Assistant Professor of...
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer
LOS ANGELES – An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of the...
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
SANTA FE, N.M. – Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all, 60...
