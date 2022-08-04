ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

For the latest developments on school choice measures in Texas, sign up to receive our weekly education newsletter. As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TribCast: A crisis in Texas’ youth prisons

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jolie about the problems within the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Eleanor about the state’s efforts to expand postnatal Medicaid.
How will Texas fix teacher retention?

Attrition among Texas teachers is up and so is retirement - ~1,000 more teachers retired in fiscal year 2021 than in 2020. School shootings, COVID, and politics have piled onto historic issues of low pay and long hours. How will Texas fix teacher retention?. Dr. Lizette Burks, Assistant Professor of...
Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES – An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the birthplace of the...
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

SANTA FE, N.M. – Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts. In all, 60...
