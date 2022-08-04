ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

By BIG CHUCK
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1045theteam.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns

Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
104.5 The Team

NY State Fair Adds Another Great Country Show: Who Is Coming?

The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate New York#Native American#Dutch
104.5 The Team

These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
104.5 The Team

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
POLITICS
104.5 The Team

Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?

The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
QUOGUE, NY
104.5 The Team

WARNING! Harmful Algae Bloom in Popular Upstate Lake Destination

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning boaters and swimmers of harmful algae bloom in a popular Capital Region lake. Algae blooms have been reported in Saratoga Lake since 2013 and sometimes the blooms are more frequent but they are difficult to predict. Although algae blooms are...
WILDLIFE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy