Are These the 21 Most Mangled Town Names in Upstate New York?

Read on 1045theteam.com
Related
This Capital Region City Ranked One of the Best Housing Values In America!
Whether you have been trying to buy a home or sell a home during the pandemic, you know the market has been crazy! Sellers have told stories of bidding wars for their homes and cash offers way above asking price. Can you even find a nice home for under $225,000 any more? The answer to the last question is yes!
Police In New York State Have Seized A Massive Numbers Of Guns
Police across New York State are taking crazy amounts of firearms off the streets. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday, Sunday, August 7, 2022, that the increase in gun seizures by New York State Police is huge. The State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit says part of the increase is due to the bust of a large gun trafficking ring.
NY State Fair Adds Another Great Country Show: Who Is Coming?
The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.
Capital Region Casting Call! Want To Be In HBO’s The Gilded Age?
According to WGNA, filming of HBO series, The Gilded Age, is about to get underway around the Capital Region. Locations in Albany and Troy have been scouted, trucks filled with gear have rolled into the area!. What's left to do? How about a casting call to be in the series?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Failing Our Kids? This Study Is Bad News For New York Parents
When every child is born, their parents want nothing but the absolute best for them. Everyone wants a head start on a better life, and early childhood education is one of the best ways to move in that direction. Now New York parents have a real cause for worry in that regard from a new survey.
Farmers’ Almanac Makes “Significant” Prediction For Winter In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac is getting a jump on their predictions for Winter 2022. The big question is - how cold and snowy will it be here in Upstate New York?. With plenty of summer left to enjoy, maybe what is in store for us this winter is the last thing on your mind.
New York’s Top 15 Party Schools Ranked for ’22! Who’s Number One?
With a new school year starting this month at most colleges across New York, it’s time for summer drinks at the lake to turn into tailgating and house parties. For anyone keeping score, Niche has released their official 2022 rankings of the state's top collegiate party scenes. Upstate makes...
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Suspected Upstate NY Bank Robber Caught! Watch Video of His Arrest!
A suspected bank robber has been caught following a police chase in Central New York this week. Watch the video below showing the moment New York State Troopers and local agencies surround the getaway vehicle and arrest the man. What lead up to the moment of arrest sounds like something...
Is Jaywalking Legal in New York? You May Not Believe It, But Yes!
We’ve all done it – we’re walking and our destination is just across the street. We’re not taking extra steps to the proper zebra-stripe crosswalk at the end of the block, so we peer out into the flow of traffic, wait for a lull, then rush across the street and hope nobody saw our crime of convenience.
Was This Great White The New York Shark Attack Culprit?
The corpse of a great white shark washed up on the shores of Quogue, New York on July 20th. Coincidentally, that is the same day of the last shark attack reported off the south shores of Long Island. Could there have been a single shark that was creating havoc amongst beachgoers? Was there something wrong with this beast that caused it to attack swimmers and surfers?
Going Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks? Free Shuttle Service
There is a more convenient and safer way to hike in the Adirondack High Peaks. It is an addition to the other service offered by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Hop aboard the free shuttle. Why the New Shuttle to the Adirondack High Peaks?. If you hike...
Polio Found In New York State Water; CDC Trying To Prevent Spread
The Centers for Disease Control confirm they have found polio in a wastewater sample from a New York community. The virus had not been detected in the United State for almost a decade until two weeks ago. Now the CDC and Global Polio Eradication Initiative are trying to figure out...
All 32 FREE ’22 New York State Fair Concerts! Who Will You See?
With The Great New York State Fair less than three weeks away, what are you looking forward to the most? Can't wait for the delicious, always fun Fair food? Maybe you want to ride every ride in the Fairground. But I bet you're looking for the perfect Fair concert to make your trip to Syracuse.
Have You Seen These Invasive Beetles in Your Pool? NY DEC Needs to Know!
Being a new pool owner, there are a lot of things I have learned rather quickly. Now the New York Department of Environmental Conservation wants New York pool owners to be aware of a very damaging beetle that you may see swimming in your pool. What Beetle Should You Be...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
WARNING! Harmful Algae Bloom in Popular Upstate Lake Destination
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning boaters and swimmers of harmful algae bloom in a popular Capital Region lake. Algae blooms have been reported in Saratoga Lake since 2013 and sometimes the blooms are more frequent but they are difficult to predict. Although algae blooms are...
Earthquake Rattles Upstate NY While You Were Sleeping! Did You Feel It?
Experts say that earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt, however, some of the smaller quakes starting at magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is considered "shallow". Did you feel the earthquake on Wednesday morning?. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0