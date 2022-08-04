ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

By SARA CLINE, Associated Press
WNCT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wnct.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘Community Lighthouses’ powered by the sun and volunteers

LaPLACE, La. (AP) — Enthusiastic church volunteer Sonia St. Cyr lost something she treasures during the blackout caused by Hurricane Ida — her independence, afforded her by the electric wheelchair she expertly maneuvers over bumpy city sidewalks. “After Ida I was housebound,” said St. Cyr, who has multiple...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNCT

More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties should wear masks indoors, according to the newest federal COVID-19 map. A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second consecutive week, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Navy: NC sailor dead after falling overboard

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy