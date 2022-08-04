ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond police investigating double shooting in Forest Hill that left woman dead

By Tannock Blair, Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tsDBD_0h56o5f900

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing their investigation into a double-shooting in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood that resulted in the death of one woman on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located a vehicle on West 44th Street that had crashed into a curb and was stopped near the intersection with Forest Hill Avenue. According to police, officers found a man and a woman inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter

Police said the man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening and the woman’s injuries were life-threatening. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman died as a result of her injuries.

Richmond police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
NBC12

Richmond Police Chief gives second quarter crime briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith gave an update on crime trends in the city. Mayor Levar Stoney says the homicide rate is down, but the city is not exempt from the rise in gun violence happening all across the country. This update came after two deadly...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Forest Hill Avenue#Petersburg Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC 29 News

Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
MINERAL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy