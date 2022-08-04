Richmond police investigating double shooting in Forest Hill that left woman dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing their investigation into a double-shooting in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood that resulted in the death of one woman on Thursday, Aug. 4.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located a vehicle on West 44th Street that had crashed into a curb and was stopped near the intersection with Forest Hill Avenue. According to police, officers found a man and a woman inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police said the man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening and the woman’s injuries were life-threatening. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman died as a result of her injuries.

Richmond police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

