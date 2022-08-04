Richmond police investigating double shooting in Forest Hill that left woman dead
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing their investigation into a double-shooting in Richmond’s Forest Hill neighborhood that resulted in the death of one woman on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called to the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a reported shooting.
Upon their arrival, officers located a vehicle on West 44th Street that had crashed into a curb and was stopped near the intersection with Forest Hill Avenue. According to police, officers found a man and a woman inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter
Police said the man’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening and the woman’s injuries were life-threatening. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the woman died as a result of her injuries.
Richmond police said the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0