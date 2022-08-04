Read on www.whiterivernow.com
whiterivernow.com
ASP: Suspect shot after deputy, officer injured in Cleburne County
Arkansas State Police say a Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy and a Heber Springs police officer were wounded by a suspect suspected of trespassing on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs Saturday morning. A release from the state police says the sheriff’s deputy and local police officer encountered...
Deputies make arrest in deadly shooting at Faulkner County apartment complex
Deputies in Faulkner County said a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly early Friday morning shooting at a Mayflower apartment complex.
Police: Juvenile victim in Mayflower apartment complex shooting dies
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim in a Friday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Mayflower has died.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bentonville man cut Cleburne County sheriff’s deputy, Heber Springs police officer with razor
The Arkansas State Police says that a Bentonville man cut and injured a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Heber Springs Police Department officer in a suspected trespassing incident. State Police say that 31-year-old Cody Weideman of Bentonville was observed along the eastern edge of a property at...
neareport.com
Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officers with edged weapon
Two law enforcement officers were wounded Saturday morning in Cleburne County. The suspect was shot in the incident. On Saturday morning, August 6, a Cleburne County deputy and a Heber Springs police officer made contact with an individual concerning a call for service, a press release from the sheriff said. During their interaction, the suspect is alleged to have attacked the deputy and the officer with an edged weapon. The suspect was also shot during the altercation.
whiterivernow.com
Gary B. looks at recent sheriff’s department reports: public intox, fleeing, and a full moon
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at recent incident reports from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department. An Independence County man was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with felony fleeing after authorities say he allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and with no regard to others on the roadway at least three times.
KTLO
Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft
A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
neareport.com
State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
KTLO
3 escape when vehicle catches fire near MH
A vehicle traveling in an area northeast of Mountain Home caught fire on Friday. The vehicle’s three occupants were able to escape the fire near the intersection with U.S. Highway 62/412 and Myrtlewood Lane. According to a spokesperson from the Northeast Lakeside Fire Protection District, the fire was sparked...
KATV
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigating a Saturday shooting; young female dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting incident that resulted in a female juvenile being shot in the head. According to deputies of the office, deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting at around 5:45 a.m. When...
KTLO
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
KTLO
MH woman injured in 1-vehicle southwest Missouri accident
A Mountain Home woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday morning in southwest Missouri. Twenty-four-year-old Kayla Juckett was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center in Branson with what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Juckett was traveling on Missouri Route Y in...
Conway police: 3 arrested in motel drug sting; methamphetamine, marijuana & handgun seized
Conway police said three people are facing felony charges after being arrested in a motel drug sting.
KTLO
Man caught taking bath in neighbor’s home pleads to charges
A man caught in the bathtub of a neighbor’s residence just before Christmas last year was in Baxter County Circuit Court last week facing charges in two cases. Forty-two-year-old Ronny Lee Reynolds pled guilty to charges stemming from the home break-in, and in another case in which he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia to ingest the drug.
KATV
Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
KTLO
Victim won’t testify, Gassville man’s charges dropped
The charges against a 21-year-old Gassville man accused of drugging and raping a juvenile were dropped by the state after the victim’s family said they did not want to put the girl through the ordeal of a trial. The family moved out-of-state after the incident and made it clear...
KYTV
SIGN THEFTS: Growing issue in Boone County, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Road Department and the city of Harrison are concerned about increasing road sign theft over the last six months. According to Boone County road sign maintenance inspector Cody Whitney, more than 20 signs have been replaced across the county in 2022. Crews have replaced some locations as many as five times.
ozarkradionews.com
Arkansas Man Arrested After Recent Parole Release
Baxter County, AR. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s office has released a statement that stated a Salesville man has been arrested having only just been released on parole in June. According to the report, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assisted the Arkansas State Probation and Parole Officers with...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
