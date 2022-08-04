Monkeypox case confirmed in Prowers County

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has notified the community of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Prowers County.

CDPHE says the risk to the general public continues to be low.

“The purpose of this communication is to let the public know that monkeypox has been confirmed in our community and the risk to the public is low. To maintain the confidentiality of individuals, no further information will be shared about this case or future cases,” said Meagan Hillman, Director of Prowers County Public Health and Environment (PCPHE).

Colorado currently has 79 confirmed cases. The World Health Organization declared the current monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Monkeypox can spread through:

Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions

Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing

Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone

Sharing towels or unwashed clothing

Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions

Monkeypox is NOT spread through:

Casual brief conversations

Walking by someone with monkeypox

