Monkeypox case confirmed in Prowers County
PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has notified the community of a confirmed case of monkeypox in Prowers County.
CDPHE says the risk to the general public continues to be low.
“The purpose of this communication is to let the public know that monkeypox has been confirmed in our community and the risk to the public is low. To maintain the confidentiality of individuals, no further information will be shared about this case or future cases,” said Meagan Hillman, Director of Prowers County Public Health and Environment (PCPHE).
Colorado currently has 79 confirmed cases. The World Health Organization declared the current monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
Monkeypox can spread through:
- Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions
- Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing
- Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone
- Sharing towels or unwashed clothing
- Respiratory secretions through prolonged face-to-face interactions
Monkeypox is NOT spread through:
- Casual brief conversations
- Walking by someone with monkeypox
