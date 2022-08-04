Read on www.tricountytimes.com
kiwaradio.com
Storm Lake Man Dies In Saturday O’Brien County Crash
Primghar, Iowa — A 66-year-old Storm Lake man is dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash east of Primghar Saturday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the mishap occurred shortly before 2:00 Saturday afternoon, when a 2000 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 56-year-old Laurie Ann Banks of Sutherland, was northbound on Taft Avenue and allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at 390th Street. Banks’ vehicle struck the driver’s side of a westbound 2020 Ford Escape, driven by 66-year-old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake. Troopers say Kirkholm’s Ford entered the ditch, rolling at least once, partially ejecting him from the vehicle. Troopers report he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
KCCI.com
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
Crews battle flames and heat to put out Des Moines house fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters battled the heat and flames as they made quick work of a house fire Sunday morning. “Well it pretty much gutted the tucked under garage, the basement has significant damage and smoke throughout the house,” said District Chief Matt Porter with the Des Moines Fire Department. The Des Moines Fire […]
KCCI.com
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
KCRG.com
‘Hero Weekend’ honors Jesup officer killed in the line of duty
JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper killed in the line of duty was honored by his church Saturday. Jesup Bible Fellowship hosted “Hero Weekend” to honor Sgt. Jim Smith. He was shot and killed last year while attempting to make an arrest in Grundy Center.
KIMT
Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
Low flying helicopter to map Earth’s surface in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Residents around the Fort Dodge area will get to experience an odd helicopter show next week. A helicopter will be flying low to the ground, around 100 to 200 feet above the surface, with a hula-hoop like tube dangling under it. According to Webster County Emergency Management, the helicopter with be […]
KCCI.com
Man shot in liquor store parking lot on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting on the city's east side. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of East End Liquor Store on Hubbell Avenue around 10:45 Friday night. The victim remains in stable condition. The suspect has been identified, but...
KCCI.com
Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations
DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
KCCI.com
Des Moines to close several aquatic facilities earlier than expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Parks and Recreation is closing several aquatic facilities before summer ends. Des Moines has not been able to fully open all facilities at once during the 2022 season. Due to staff shortages, it has been forced to rotate the opening and closing of aquatic facilities.
Sheriff: Identity of Polk County homicide victim released
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the victim who was murdered early Saturday morning. Scott Alan Crane, 51, of Des Moines has been identified as the homicide victim. Law enforcement responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 300 block of NE 46th Ave. […]
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
2 Hurt in Dallas County Crash
(Dallas County) Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:26 a.m. on Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 109-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured occupants as 74-year-old Teddy Anderson of Webster City and 62-year-old Jeffrey Munch of Exira.
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
KCCI.com
Iowa State Patrol investigating 2 chain reaction crashes with injuries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a pair of chain reaction crashes on Interstate 80, west of Des Moines. The first involved four vehicles near West Des Moines, just before 7 a.m. Friday. One of the people involved suffered critical injuries. A short time later,...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Laurel Street
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police say the man is in critical condition. The crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding before...
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
