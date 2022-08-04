ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio

New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
Forecasters Have Made Their Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions

While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn. In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets

Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?

New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
Closures on 9W and I-84 Expected to Impact Traffic For Some Time

The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for significant road closures and construction work that will impact traffic for quite a while. The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that Route 9W and I-84 will both see congestion this week due to planned construction work. While an entire stretch of Route 9W will be completely closed to traffic, lane closures on I-84 will still allow traffic to go through but will cause some major backups.
