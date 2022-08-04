Read on hudsonvalleypost.com
‘Hundreds’ In Hudson Valley or New York State Likely ‘Infected’ With Polio
New York's top health official is very worried that "hundreds" of New Yorkers may be currently "infected" with polio. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed the polio virus has been found in wastewater samples from June and July in two geographically different locations in Orange County and July samples from Rockland County. Polio was also found in wastewater samples in June in Rockland County.
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
Where Can You Join the Famed Appalachian Trail in the Hudson Valley?
If you consider yourself an outdoors person and spend time in the Hudson Valley, you probably spend every weekend out on a trail or on a lake enjoying yourself. Have you ever thought about walking or hiking the Appalachian Trail?. The Appalachian Trail is one of the longest trails in...
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
Why Must People In The Hudson Valley Know Who Sybil Ludington Is?
Do you see those yellow and blue historical markers on the side of the road when you are traveling through New York State? You probably see more of them than you realize. In fact, New York State has more than 900 of those markers, a few hundred more than any other state.
Most Of New York Forecast For ‘#1 Weather-related Killer in U.S.’
Extremely "dangerous" weather is forecast for the Hudson Valley and many parts of New York State. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the New York City region and Hudson Valley for Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Forecasters Have Made Their Hudson Valley Fall Weather Predictions
While some may not want to think that far ahead, the weather experts are already putting together their long-range forecasts for the autumn. In fact, meteorological fall begins on September 1, while the actual Autumn Equinox takes place at 9:03 PM EDT on Thursday, September. 22. And as we're expected to see some of 2022's hottest temperatures yet this week in the Hudson Valley, what does the fall forecast have in store for us this year?
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Missing Ramapo, NY Dog Miraculously Rescued by Community
More than ever, people are adopting and saving animals. Whether it's an animal that showed up at your door or one that you rescued from the shelter, each story has a meaningful memory behind it. From cats to dogs, bunnies and birds, our "pets" have become more of our fur...
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
New York Man Accused Of Kidnapping Mother, Child in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is accused of kidnapping a mother and child. He's also accused of badly injuring the mother. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Ramapo Police Department received a report of a woman and her child allegedly being held against their will at a location unknown to the caller.
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
These Lake Ontario Restaurants Mean Great Food and ‘Wow’ Sunsets
Upstate New York is blessed to have hundreds of miles of our own private "ocean" at our back door. Lake Ontario stretches all the way from Niagara County up through Cape Vincent, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. This beautiful watery backdrop affords residents everything from lakeside homes and camping areas to marinas with boats coming and going off the lake, and to some wonderful restaurants that take full advantage of the Lake Ontario waterfront.
In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station
This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested last week because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so. It is not certain why the...
Local Heroes: Afghan Circle of the Hudson Valley Helping Asylum-Seekers
When Kaamil (names have been changed) helped provide medical aid to the child-bride of a Taliban leader, she was taking a risk. When the Taliban then took control of Afghanistan last August, she knew her life was in danger. Her family made the decision to flee to the United States. Luckily, the Hudson Valley was there to help.
These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff
New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
New York Police Agencies Seizing More Illegal Guns Than Ever
New York State has had a problem with gun crime and violence for many years. Even as New York has taken steps to curb illegal gun use in the state, unlicensed weapons have continued to flow into the Empire State through various forms of gun trafficking. It's not an easy...
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
How Does New York State Rank in Health Care?
New York State has received a lot of media news in regards to health care in the last couple of years because it was the epicenter of the coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19). New York's frontline workers showed their strength and potential while facing unprecedented challenges. Though New York proved...
Closures on 9W and I-84 Expected to Impact Traffic For Some Time
The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for significant road closures and construction work that will impact traffic for quite a while. The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that Route 9W and I-84 will both see congestion this week due to planned construction work. While an entire stretch of Route 9W will be completely closed to traffic, lane closures on I-84 will still allow traffic to go through but will cause some major backups.
