Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots

LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO