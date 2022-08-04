Video: 84-year-old woman robbed outside Middletown Big Lots

Read on www.fox19.com
Middletown police searching for man suspected of robbing 84 year-old woman
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of a robbing an elderly woman. Video released by police shows an 84 year old woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots on Roosevelt Blvd. A light colored...
Fox 19
Victim identified in Colerain Township crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
WLWT 5
Surveillance video captures initial panic following overnight shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the initial panic of many patrons along Main Street asshots began to ring out overnight in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. At least nine people were shot, police said in an update early Sunday morning. Cincinnati police said it happened at the corner of 13th...
Police searching for at least 2 gunmen after 9 injured in Cincinnati shooting
Authorities are searching for at least two gunmen after nine people were injured in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday, police said.
WKRC
Loveland man accused of raping woman in 2021
LOVELAND, Ohio (WKRC) - A Loveland man is accused of raping a woman. Police say Blake Leonard, 20, held a woman down and sexually assaulted her on December 15. Leonard increased the force he was using to held her down as she struggled to get free, according to court papers. He also allegedly covered her mouth to keep her from calling for help.
Fox 19
$5,000 reward offered in OTR mass shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cincinnati Police Department are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the mass shooting in OTR early Sunday morning. Nine people were injured when gunfire rang out around...
Fox 19
One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
Police identify man found dead on side of I-71/75
I-71/I-75 Northbound was closed at the 12th and Pike Street exit in Kenton County after a dead body was found along the side of the highway.
Fox 19
Fight led to mass shooting in OTR that wounded 9, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating what they call a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Sunday morning. Nine people were injured when gunfire rang out around 1:38 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets. According to Lt. Colonel Mike John, the victims are eight men...
WLWT 5
Over-the-Rhine bar owner recounts moments people sought shelter during mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Witnesses of Sunday morning's shooting in Over-the-Rhine are shaken up, with many telling WLWT they've never seen such a large police presence in the area. It very quickly went from a comfortable Saturday night, the rain had cleared and people were enjoying their night out to a night of chaos and confusion.
Fox 19
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Kenton County early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
19-year-old dead after ATV crash in Adams Co.; Troopers investigating
ADAMS COUNTY — One man died after an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations showed troopers a 2005 Honda TRX400EX ATV driven by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers drove off the right side of the roadway and hit...
OTR shooting Cincinnati: Video shows chaotic moments as gunfire erupts
New video shows the moments gunfire erupted in OTR early Sunday morning injuring nine people. Matt Euson sent WCPO surveillance footage from outside of 1302 Main Street in OTR.
Fox 19
Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman was attacked at knifepoint in the broad daylight inside her own home, according to police. It happened on Blanche Avenue around noon on Tuesday. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, fought off the attackers and suffered minor cuts to her hands and arms, police say.
‘It’s just unbelievable;’ Community remembers 4 victims of Butler Twp. shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Now that the suspect of a shooting in Butler Township is in custody, the community can focus its attention on remembering the four victims. It has been a tough few days for the Butler Township community. Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue just...
Fox 19
Pedestrian seriously injured in Bond Hill crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Bond Hill Saturday morning, according to Lieutenant Colonel Teresa A. Theetge with the Cincinnati Police Department. Theetge says that police arrived at the 4700 block of Reading Road around 12:15 a.m. to investigate the crash.
Fox 19
Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller said. The dispatcher stated that no injuries...
WLWT 5
Police: Man in serious condition after being hit by car in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car overnight in Bond Hill. Police say a 21-year-old was driving a Dodge Dart south on Reading Road, near the Norwood lateral just after midnight when she struck a 78-year-old man crossing the street. It's not clear...
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 injured in Hamilton Avenue crash at the I-275 overpass
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and three others are hospitalized Saturday after a crash on Hamilton Avenue, according to the Colerain Township police. Police said at 4:15 p.m. Hamilton Avenue will remain closed “for several hours.”. It happened around noon at the Interstate 275 overpass...
