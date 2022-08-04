ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Video: 84-year-old woman robbed in parking lot outside store in Middletown

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlwt.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Victim identified in Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 19

One person shot outside Marshall’s in Deerfield Township

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is under arrest following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of Marshall’s in Deerfield Township, a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies responded to the area around 9:26 p.m. for a report of a disorderly/intoxicated...
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Violent Crime#Wlwt#Normans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Body found on side of I-75 North identified

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound near Kyles Lane early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Fox 19

Deputies investigate bomb scare near Dillonvale IGA

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies are investigating a bomb scare that occurred near the Dillionvale IGA in Sycamore Township. A Hamilton County dispatcher says that they were notified of a suspicious call around 9 a.m. It is unclear what the caller said. The dispatcher stated that no injuries...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Arlington Heights woman attacked in her own home, neighbors on alert

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - An Arlington Heights woman was attacked at knifepoint in the broad daylight inside her own home, according to police. It happened on Blanche Avenue around noon on Tuesday. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, fought off the attackers and suffered minor cuts to her hands and arms, police say.
READING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy