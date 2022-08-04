Arizona GOP nominee for US Senate Blake Masters enjoying first run in politics

Read on ktar.com
Phoenix New Times
Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona
After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Ducey calls for unification of Republicans heading into General Election
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a series of tweets on Saturday that Republicans must unite behind the newly named GOP nominees heading into the November election to "ensure Arizona remains a beacon of freedom and prosperity." "The votes are counted, the races are settled, and the Arizona...
KTAR.com
Gov. Doug Ducey endorses Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has thrown his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, despite endorsing her opponent, Karrin Taylor-Robson throughout the campaign. “As co-chairman of the Republican Governors Association, our organization is already active on the airwaves supporting Kari Lake’s candidacy,” Ducey...
Arizona attorney general race to have big impact on abortion rules, election claims
A typically low-key race for Arizona attorney general is set to take on a newfound sense of importance after Republicans chose a political novice turned right-wing firebrand as the party’s nominee in last week's primary.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Elections: As Arizona governor candidates hit campaign trail, focus turns to independent voters
PHOENIX - With the primary election now in the rearview mirror, the potential nominees to replace Doug Ducey as Arizona's governor are starting their general election campaigns. On Aug. 4, the Associated Press projected Kari Lake as the winner of the Republican Party gubernatorial primary. The news organization has also...
KTAR.com
Abraham Hamadeh’s GOP Arizona Attorney General primary win another Trump victory
PHOENIX — Abraham Hamadeh won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Attorney General race in Tuesday’s primary, securing another victory for a Donald Trump-backed candidate. Hamadeh’s win — he beat out Rodney Glassman — helped give Trump-endorsed candidates spots in the November general election for governor, U.S. Senate...
Democrats call Senate candidate Masters dangerous
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Get ready for a bruising three months now that the primaries have picked the opponents for the November general election. The gloves were already off in this year’s election but in the primary it was Republican vs Republican. Now it’s Democrats vs Republicans trading punches in a race that could decide who controls the US Senate.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted
After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs
After widening her lead in the Republican gubernatorial primary Thursday, Kari Lake is certain to be the GOP nominee in November. Nearly 44,000 Republican ballots were counted Thursday in Maricopa County, and Lake’s lead over Karrin Taylor Robson increased to more than 19,000 votes from about 12,000 the day earlier. In the day’s tally, Lake […] The post Kari Lake secures GOP nomination, setting stage for a November show down with Katie Hobbs appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Most political campaign signs in metro Phoenix to be removed by next week
PHOENIX — Tired of seeing political campaign signs around metro Phoenix? Well, most of them have to be gone soon. State law requires losing candidates to remove their signage from public areas within 15 days of the primary election. That means the signs will have to be gone by...
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
ABC 15 News
AZ Republican Party wants to unite ahead of November's general election
PHOENIX — After months of infighting, the Arizona Republican Party wants to declare a truce and form the united front it will need to win statewide races this November. That, however, may be easier said than done. On the day after the primary election, State Republican Party Chair Kelli...
Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary
Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County. Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
Kari Lake looks ahead to Arizona general election in November
“We are so proud. So proud of the victory we have,” said Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor. “We are going to lead this state to its brightest days ahead.”
Phoenix New Times
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race
PHOENIX (AP) — Vote counting continued Wednesday in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The content is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who defeated Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and border enforcement official during Obama’s administration, in Tuesday’s primary. Trump endorsed and campaigned for a group of candidates who supported his falsehoods about the 2020 election, including Lake, who says she would have refused to certify President Joe Biden’s narrow Arizona victory. Robson said the GOP should focus on the future despite the election from two years ago that she called “unfair.”
