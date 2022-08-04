ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Nashvillians celebrate redesigned Gulch Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials celebrated opening the redesigned and expanded Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub in downtown Nashville on Friday. The new greenway begins with a renovated trailhead under the Church Street Bridge and connects to a future Broadway Bridge trailhead and 11th Avenue. “This greenway...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Music City Grand Prix to begin at 4:05 p.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will begin at 4:05 p.m., race officials and IndyCar announced. Coverage of the race will begin on WSMV and NBC and will move to CNBC at 5 p.m. The race was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. before storms...
NASHVILLE, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Missing children out of Rutherford County found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the young boy and girl missing from Murfreesboro have been found safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black early Monday morning. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning. According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Police investigating shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in surgery after walking to a Dollar General near downtown on Sunday morning after being shot and asking for help. Police said the victim was shot an apartment complex near the Dollar General located at 82 Lafayette St. The victim walked to the Dollar General and reportedly asked for help around 10:15 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening. Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road. Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Montgomery County officials investigate school bus crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville Montgomery County School District bus was involved in a crash Friday with a truck. Montgomery Sheriff’s Office officials said a collision involving a pickup truck and CMCSS school bus partially blocked the roadway of 360 Sango Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Children were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

MTSU Head Baseball Coach charged with DUI

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested Saturday. According to court documents obtained by WSMV4, 60-year-old James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his...
MURFREESBORO, TN

