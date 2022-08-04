Read on www.wsmv.com
WSMV
Nashvillians celebrate redesigned Gulch Greenway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials celebrated opening the redesigned and expanded Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub in downtown Nashville on Friday. The new greenway begins with a renovated trailhead under the Church Street Bridge and connects to a future Broadway Bridge trailhead and 11th Avenue. “This greenway...
WSMV
Music City Grand Prix to begin at 4:05 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will begin at 4:05 p.m., race officials and IndyCar announced. Coverage of the race will begin on WSMV and NBC and will move to CNBC at 5 p.m. The race was scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. before storms...
WSMV
WSMV4 Investigates: “Uptick” in women stalked by new technology in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The assistant District Attorney overseeing domestic violence cases in Davidson County says she’s seeing an “uptick” in cases in which women are being stalked by new technology. WSMV4 Investigates obtained police reports showing how women have been stalked by men who used various technology...
WSMV
Construction worker in critical condition after falling 30 feet into holding tank
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was rescued Monday morning by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, among other emergency personnel, after he fell 30 feet into a concrete holding tank at a construction site in Thompson’s Station. The volunteer rescue squad said in a series of Tweets...
WSMV
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
WSMV
Missing children out of Rutherford County found safe
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the young boy and girl missing from Murfreesboro have been found safe and the man who allegedly took them is in custody. TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black early Monday morning. They...
WSMV
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
WSMV
I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning. According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.
WSMV
Man arrested after 19 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after police said they found about 19 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Ladarious Demontae Evans, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver – a felony offense. According to...
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
WSMV
One Middle Tennessee man charged, another sentenced for roles in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (WSMV) - Two Middle Tennessee men were charged for their role in the Capitol riot in 2021, and one was reportedly sentenced Friday. Matthew Baggott of Murfreesboro, TN, and Stewart Parks of Columbia, TN, were both charged for their roles in the January 6, 2021, riot at the United States Capitol.
WSMV
Detectives investigate decomposed body found in Wilson Co.
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a property where a decomposed body was found off Trammel Lane Saturday morning. Officials said there is no indication at this time of the gender, age, or cause of death due to the high level of decomposition. The...
WSMV
Police investigating shooting near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is in surgery after walking to a Dollar General near downtown on Sunday morning after being shot and asking for help. Police said the victim was shot an apartment complex near the Dollar General located at 82 Lafayette St. The victim walked to the Dollar General and reportedly asked for help around 10:15 a.m.
WSMV
Scott Dixon wins Music City Grand Prix shattering record
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scott Dixon won the Music City Grand Prix for his 53rd Indy Car win on Sunday. The victory pushes Dixon ahead of Mario Andretti for the 2nd most wins in series history.
WSMV
Metro Nashville PD detectives investigating fatal shooting at bar in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department have been investigating a fatal shooting. On Sunday around 4:15 a.m. 25-year-old Jalen Cooke was shot and killed outside of House of Legends on Jefferson Street. Cooke left the bar with two other people when a white sedan pulled...
WSMV
One dead in three vehicle car crash in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash Friday evening. Metro Nashville Police said the three vehicles crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Friday in the 600 block of Bell Road. Another person involved in the crash was reportedly injured in addition to the...
WSMV
Montgomery County officials investigate school bus crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville Montgomery County School District bus was involved in a crash Friday with a truck. Montgomery Sheriff’s Office officials said a collision involving a pickup truck and CMCSS school bus partially blocked the roadway of 360 Sango Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Children were...
WSMV
MTSU Head Baseball Coach charged with DUI
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Head Baseball Coach at Middle Tennessee State University was arrested Saturday. According to court documents obtained by WSMV4, 60-year-old James Michael Toman was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center three hours after his...
WSMV
First woman on Indy 500-winning team hopes to continue hot streak at Music City Grand Prix
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who won last year’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix is on a hot streak. Marcus Ericsson is riding high from winning the Indy 500 back in May, and he’s back in Nashville this weekend to defend his victory. On Thursday, WSMV’s Lauren...
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police searching for suspect involved in shooting at apartments in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man who was possibly involved in the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Police are searching for 31-year-old Tyrone McGee who is wanted for the murder of Timothy Hodge, 33, at...
