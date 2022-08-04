Tips to consider when costs are rising for student loans

Read on www.wnem.com
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Letter from the Editor: Heading north for summer fun? Take a chill pill and adjust your expectations
Michigan residents are flocking north like never before this summer, their SUVs jammed with tents, bikes, coolers and kids. It seems like some forgot to pack a few essential items: Patience, civility, gratitude. In the past few weeks, MLive journalists have written about service staffs at northern Michigan establishments confronting...
recordpatriot.com
After fostering, Lake Ann couple adopts sisters on July 15
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Zach and Haley Francis, of Lake Ann, have been licensed foster parents with Child & Family Services for just under a year. While Zach Francis admits he didn’t always know that becoming a foster parent was in his cards,...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan man crashes stolen vehicle through garage door
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested a Northern Michigan man after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle the wrong way on I-75, ran off on foot, stole another vehicle and ran away from officers last week. Michigan State Police say the suspect crashed the second stolen vehicle through the...
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
UPDATE: Lake Ann Man Dies After July 30 Car Crash in Grand Traverse County
A 23-year-old Lake Ann man has died after a three car crash in Grand Traverse County that happened on July 30, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the 23-year-old Lake Ann man was traveling east bound and hit the car in front of him driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City woman. She ended up going off the roadway to the right where her car then overturned.
NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Visits Camp Grayling
GRAYLING – NASCAR is making its way to Michigan this weekend with the running of the Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Michigan native and NASCAR driver and owner Brad Keselowski. Keselowski accepted an invitation Friday to visit the troops...
