Police: Suspect in custody for OWI after crashing into ditch

Man in serious condition after truck runs through stop sign
VENICE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash in Shiawassee County sent two people to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other in critical condition. Deputies were sent to the crash at Lennon Road and S. Durand Road about 6:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8. A 55-year-old female driver...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Police: Handguns confiscated after vehicle stopped for doing doughnuts in intersection
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A Michigan State Police trooper confiscated three handguns during a traffic stop following reports of a large party being advertised on TikTok. On Saturday, Aug. 6 about 1:25 a.m. a trooper was patrolling an area in Wells Township where authorities learned a large party was going to be held on Aug. 5.
One-car crash on I-96 leads to arrest of 2 intoxicated men with guns, one who had to be tased, tackled
Two people are in custody after a one-car crash on I-96 early Sunday morning. Authorities said both men were intoxicated and had guns with CPLs. One suspect had to be tased and tackled.
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
Downriver man killed in overnight motorcycle crash on I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – A man from the Downriver area was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-94 in Detroit early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched to I-94 near I-96 at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning for a crash. Police said their preliminary investigation...
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
Wyandotte couple heavily damages each other's cars over relationship woes, police say
A couple who had been dating appeared to vent their frustrations out on each other’s vehicles last Friday as they bashed windshields, cracked glass and slashed tires, police said.
Police: 17-year-old from Wyandotte killed in Huron Township targeted shooting
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating an overnight targeted shooting that killed a 17-year-old from Wyandotte in Huron Township. The Huron Township Department of Public Safety responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Wahrman Rd. The 17-year-old victim was found on the scene with a gunshot wound.
Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of an Owosso man shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper is praying that he recovers from the serious injuries he received. The shooting happened outside The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The bartender working...
Police: 1 injured after crashing into Birch Run General RV property
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident was injured after crashing into the General RV property in Birch Run on Thursday. The injured driver received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Birch Run Police Department. There was only on vehicle in this...
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city's south end
Dearborn Heights police investigating scene of shooting on city’s south end. Officials with the Dearborn Heights Police Department told WWJ officers are currently working an area on the city’s south side Friday evening.
18-year-old injured after 2 hit-and-runs on I-96 in Livonia
An 18-year-old is seriously injured after he was involved in two hit-and-runs on westbound I-96 in Livonia. Caden Snider, a crew member with the Collins Carpentry family, was driving to work at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, near Middlebelt.
Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded
Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
State police trooper wounds man in shooting outside Owosso bar
Michigan State Police are investigating after a trooper responding to a 911 call shot a man Thursday night outside an Owosso bar and grill, officials said. The 39-year-old Owosso man is in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Meanwhile, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave until the...
Police arrest tree service owner accused of stealing thousands
Just hours after being featured on 6 News, a man accused of ripping people off with his tree trimming business is in jail tonight.
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
The search continues for man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon
Officials are looking for a man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the incident happened near Anchor Bay.
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
