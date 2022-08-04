ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Police: Suspect in custody for OWI after crashing into ditch

By James Paxson
WNEM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ClickOnDetroit.com

Downriver man killed in overnight motorcycle crash on I-94 in Detroit

DETROIT – A man from the Downriver area was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle on I-94 in Detroit early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched to I-94 near I-96 at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning for a crash. Police said their preliminary investigation...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of an Owosso man shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper is praying that he recovers from the serious injuries he received. The shooting happened outside The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The bartender working...
OWOSSO, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 injured after crashing into Birch Run General RV property

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - One resident was injured after crashing into the General RV property in Birch Run on Thursday. The injured driver received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Birch Run Police Department. There was only on vehicle in this...
BIRCH RUN, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded

Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

State police trooper wounds man in shooting outside Owosso bar

Michigan State Police are investigating after a trooper responding to a 911 call shot a man Thursday night outside an Owosso bar and grill, officials said. The 39-year-old Owosso man is in the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Meanwhile, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave until the...
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.

