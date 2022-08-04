Review: ‘Easter Sunday' is a loving ode to Filipino culture

Read on www.sfgate.com
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Pac-Man Is the Latest Random Toy to Earn a Live-Action Film
We’re living in an entirely new moment of cinema. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is only the beginning of the American cinema’s very own French New Wave phenomenon—call it the Great Product Period of the 21st Century. A number of bizarre brand-based projects are already in the works (Barbie, a movie about Uno, Lena Dunham’s Polly Pocket movie), and now, Hollywood has really upped the ante with: here comes a live-action Pac-Man film.How you can make a yellow chomping circle into a live-action event is beyond me. Didn't we already have The Emoji Movie? But where there’s a will, there’s a...
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
Making Misty a Murderer: Christina Ricci Was Told Not to Do TV, Then She Found the Perfectly Flawed Character
Yellowjackets” script for the first time, she was fascinated by one specific quality of Misty Quigley: Her pettiness. At the start, she wasn’t told much about the character’s arc in the Showtime survival drama. She didn’t know that as a girl Misty was so desperate to be needed by her peers so after a plane crash, she chose to destroy the black box, which meant the girls were deserted for months. Ricci didn’t know that, as an adult, Misty would keep a reporter prisoner in her basement and eventually, poison her with her own cigarette.
Fresh off COVID recovery, SF's Outside Lands headliner SZA pleases fans from atop a lighthouse
Fans sung along to every word as SZA performed from atop a lighthouse.
‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Casts Kehlani, Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy as Season 3 Guest Stars
Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy and Kehlani have been added to the cast of “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3 as guest stars. Additionally, previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman return in their recurring roles as Carrie and Tina, respectively, and Jamie Clayton, who plays Tess, has been upped to series regular.
My advice after going to Day One of San Francisco's Outside Lands: Go
One-day tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday.
Blackpink Unveils ‘Born Pink’ Tour Dates
So far, the tour has announced stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, however additional dates will be announced. The circuit will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16, then the group will make their way to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. The full initial dates are listed below.
‘Will Trent’ Ordered to Series at ABC for Midseason 2022-2023
The drama series “Will Trent” has officially been ordered at ABC, Variety has learned. The show was originally ordered to pilot at ABC in February as past of the broadcaster’s 2022 pilot season slate. The show will debut at midseason for ABC during the 2022-2023 broadcast season.
Twitter users lose it over Outside Lands lineup conflict of Phoebe Bridgers and SZA
Two of the biggest female artists of the fest are playing at nearly identical times.
Director Lars von Trier Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease
Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, Zentropa announced. The production company, which von Trier co-founded in 1992 with producer Peter Aalbæk Jensen, said the director is in “good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms” while he continues to complete “The Kingdom Exodus,” the upcoming third and final season of his “The Kingdom” series.
I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass
Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Local bag maker lampoons Austin as 'San Francisco's hottest neighborhood'
According to San Francisco bag makers Peak Design, the hottest neighborhood in San Francisco is Austin, Texas. The 3-minute video begins by describing Austin as "nestled on San Francisco's southeast side," then Peak Design creative director Lawrence P. Lander (whose LinkedIn says he is an Austin resident) proceeds to give a tour of the Texas city that has seen an extraordinary influx of Bay Area residents in recent years.
