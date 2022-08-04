Our Flag Means Death Trends As Fans Worry About Its Fate

Last week was a wild one for DC fans. Not only was it announced that Batgirl had been shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery as part of a larger shift in strategy for the company, but the company's investor call later in the week further unveiled upcoming changes for the HBO Max streaming service as well as the future of DC. The changes and announcements quickly caused fans to start worrying about the fates of various other DC projects, including Peacemaker. The acclaimed spinoff of The Suicide Squad was renewed for a second season earlier this year and given the uncertainty of things, fans have been concerned that the series may be the next to get the axe. Now, series creator James Gunn is reassuring fans that they don't need to be worried, taking to social media to say that they'll still be "making lots of peace in Season 2."

