Our Flag Means Death Trends As Fans Worry About Its Fate

ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Says Watching First Episode Was A "Religious Experience" For Dave Filoni
Star Wars: Ahsoka is currently in production and according to star Rosario Dawson there's at least one episode of the show that's fully cut together and completed. And, according to Dawson, showrunner Dave Filoni's first viewing of that Ahsoka episode was nothing short of a "religious experience." While appearing on a panel for the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Dawson said the following about where things currently stand with Star Wars: Ahsoka:
ComicBook
Rosario Dawson Clarifies Her Comments About Jon Bernthal's Punisher Returning to the MCU
The lines between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Netflix's collection of Marvel heroes continue to be blurred. Despite shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage subtly addressing events from the MCU, many assumed their universe ran adjacent to Kevin Feige's playground. Most of that is due to the TV-MA nature of those shows, as it is a far cry from what many have come to expect from the family-friendly MCU. That all began to change this past December, when Vincent D'Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin in Hawkeye and Charlie Cox made his long-awaited return as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
ComicBook
Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Drops Major Thrawn Hint for New Disney+ Show
As suspected, it seems Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn in her upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+. Rosaria Dawson debuted as the live-action version of Ahsoka in The Mandalorian. In her first episode, she fights a former Imperial agent and demands information about Thrawn's whereabouts. Speaking at C2E2 over the weekend, Dawson says that should be a pretty clear indication of where the Ahsoka series is headed. She also jokes that the former Jedi may need some multiversal allies to aid in her quest, and then tries to call on the Scarlet Witch for assistance.
ComicBook
The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Reveals Season 4 Renewal Chances, Says Disney+ Views Could Be Game-Changer
The Orville's third season is finally over and fans are eager for news about the sci-fi show's future. Previous reports suggested that things weren't looking good for a fourth season, especially with the cast's contracts all expiring after wrapping on Season 3. Speaking to TVLine, The Orville creator/star Seth MacFarlane says that it's currently "50-50" as to whether the series will be renewed. However, the show was recently added to the Disney+ library. Coming to another streaming service (in addition to its home at Hulu) could help it find an entirely new audience. Those views stand to tip the scales in The Orville's favor.
ComicBook
James Gunn Says There's No Need to Worry About Peacemaker Season 2
Last week was a wild one for DC fans. Not only was it announced that Batgirl had been shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery as part of a larger shift in strategy for the company, but the company's investor call later in the week further unveiled upcoming changes for the HBO Max streaming service as well as the future of DC. The changes and announcements quickly caused fans to start worrying about the fates of various other DC projects, including Peacemaker. The acclaimed spinoff of The Suicide Squad was renewed for a second season earlier this year and given the uncertainty of things, fans have been concerned that the series may be the next to get the axe. Now, series creator James Gunn is reassuring fans that they don't need to be worried, taking to social media to say that they'll still be "making lots of peace in Season 2."
ComicBook
Mission: Impossible Director Chris McQuarrie Reveals Meaning Behind Dead Reckoning Titles
Fans are a little less than a year away from the highly-anticipated seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The film wrapped production last September, and the cast and crew are already filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Franchise star Tom Cruise revealed the titles for the films earlier this year during CinemaCon's Paramount Pictures panel. While the first four movies in the franchise all had different directors, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie will be tackling the next two installments. During a recent chat with Light the Fuse, a Mission: Impossible podcast, McQuarrie teased the meaning behind the Dead Reckoning title.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Chief Teases Rick and Michonne Spinoff
The Walking Dead is ending — but the story of Rick and Michonne is far from over. At San Diego Comic-Con, stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira revealed they're reuniting in a new Walking Dead spinoff series that will replace the Rick Grimes movie trilogy previously announced by AMC. As the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead wrap up later this year without the fan-favorite couple, Gurira said the as-yet-untitled series will bring fans "the conclusion of this story of Rick and Michonne." The end of that story begins with a six-episode first season set to premiere in 2023 on AMC+.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast Tease Season 2 as "Season 1 on Steroids"
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted with a critically-acclaimed first season that left Star Trek fans eager for more. They're going to get it as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 has already wrapped filming. As for what Season 2 will entail, the stars suggest it'll be like Season 1, but more so. Speaking to Collider about the new season, star Ethan Peck, who plays Spock, said that co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers "describes Season 2 as Season 1 on steroids. I think that's probably the most accurate way to put it." Christina Chong, who plays La'an Noonien-Singh, added, "Yeah, I agree. It takes everything to another level. For example, the fantasy episode, episode eight, which came out of nowhere, that will be topped in Season 2."
ComicBook
Better Call Saul Set Decorator Reveals How They Recreated Iconic Breaking Bad Set
There are only two episodes left of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off that was recently nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. The latest episode of the series was titled "Breaking Bad" and featured some major excitement for fans of the first series. Warning: Better Call Saul Spoilers Ahead! Fans have been eager to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) show up before the final episode, and folks finally got their wish this week. The episode featured multiple flashbacks to the Breaking Bad era, including the early moment in Saul's relationship with Walt and Jesse when they kidnap him. The scene show's the aftermath of the kidnapping once the trio comes to an understanding, and they spend some time in the iconic Breaking Bad RV. During a recent chat with Variety, Better Call Saul's set decorator, Ashley Marsh, explained how they recreated the iconic set.
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
Lesser-known romantic comedies that deliver on both fronts.
ComicBook
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
ComicBook
Bullet Train 4K Blu-ray Releases Include a SteelBook With Collectible Cards
Bullet Train just hit theaters over the weekend, but this action-packed summer blockbuster starring Brad Pitt is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray. What's more, there's a SteelBook option with some solid cover art that includes 9 character cards. You can reserve the edition of your choice here at Best Buy and here on Amazon now.
ComicBook
Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Adds My Name Is Earl Star Jaime Pressly
My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is joining the cast of Fox's Welcome to Flatch for the series' second season. According to Variety, Pressly is set to play Barb Flatch, a realtor who, following a bad divorce, returns to her hometown. The character is described as believing in second chances and "wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time." Pressly joins The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott (American Pie), Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega (Succession), Justin Linville, Sam Straley (The Dropout), and Holmes.
ComicBook
New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Is Available to Pre-Order On 4K Blu-ray
Aqua Teen Hunger Force is a core animated series for Adult Swim, but fans have been starving for a fix of Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad since show was cancelled in 2015. Fortunately, the powers that be came to there senses recently, announcing a new Aqua Teen movie alongside other Adult Swim staples The Venture Bros. and Metalocalypse. Today, the 4K Blu-ray of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm went up for pre-order here on Amazon with a release date set for November 8th, and we have all of the details below including bonus features and a first look clip.
ComicBook
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
ComicBook
New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Photos Offer Best Look Yet at Daredevil
She-Hulk is full of surprises indeed as Marvel fans found when it was confirmed last month that Charlie Cox would appear in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series as Daredevil and now, the series' official Twitter account is having fun with a few more surprises — including a new look at The Man Without Fear. In a new post on Saturday, the account posted a grid of photos making up the show's logo with the caption "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is full of surprises". But when you click on the photos and expand them, you get fresh looks at the eagerly anticipated upcoming series, including one of Daredevil in what appears to be a yellow and red suit. There are also some other looks as well, including Hulk and Wong and you can check it all out below.
ComicBook
MCU Fan Edit Adds Thanos to The Avengers' Battle for New York
Thanos may have been the key antagonist for Marvel's first three phases of films, but the character did not make an onscreen appearance until one of the post-credits tags at the end of Marvel's The Avengers. That just wasn't good enough for one fan, who has expanded out the Marvel multiverse by creating a version of the movie in which Thanos showed up for the Battle for New York, presumably in the hopes of getting his hands on Loki's staff and the Mind Stone a little earlier this time around (hey, if it worked for the heroes...!).
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings RPG Announced, Adapts Dungeons & Dragons 5E Rules
The Lord of the Rings is returning to 5E. Free League Publishing has announced The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying, a new game that adapts Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules for use in Middle-Earth. The game will introduce six new classes, six original "heroic cultures" found in Eriador, and rules for journeys, "wondrous artefacts", and the more subtle style of magic found in Middle-Earth. A Core Rulebook and a Shire Adventures adventure module will be released for pre-order this fall, with a retail release planned in 1Q 2023.
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
