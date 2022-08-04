ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I Enjoyed It Hugely Because I Wasn’t Expecting to Score Four Goals’ - Darwin Nunez on His First Liverpool Goals

Darwin Nunez opened his Liverpool account in a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig scoring four goals in a single half, ahead of the opening weekend of the Premier League, the Uruguayan has given his thoughts on that special evening.

Nunez opened his account after Mohammed Salah asked him to take the penalty, given a number of critics prior to the game, a goal albeit in a friendly would do the world of good for any striker, after this the forward went on a rampage putting three more past Leipzig.

Speaking exclusively to the Official Liverpool site , Nunez spoke about the enjoyment of scoring his first Liverpool goals "I enjoyed it hugely because I wasn’t expecting to score four goals.

"After Salah gave the penalty to me, that was great on his part, it was a really nice gesture and I dedicated the first goal to him, because he handed the ball to me to take the kick."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ydWU_0h56lihU00

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Nunez went on to speak about his confidence going into the penalty "I was feeling confident, so I grabbed it and took the shot. And then came the other three goals that came after, which were a bit of a surprise, given that we were up against a good side in a very difficult game.

Fortunately, I managed to get the four goals and so I went back to the hotel feeling very satisfied and very happy. My teammates were all congratulating me, so at the time you feel really proud and pleased with yourself.

"As soon as the game finished, the first people that came into my thoughts were my son and my partner."

