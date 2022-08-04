Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
Related
tncontentexchange.com
King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson
A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
tncontentexchange.com
No. 26: Hayden's enhanced size will make him a handful at East St. Louis
Keshawn Hayden’s shirts are tighter than they used to be. Just the way he likes them. A senior defensive end for the East St. Louis football team, Hayden spent the offseason in the weight room packing on more than 20 pounds of muscle. After playing last season around 215 pounds, the 6-foot-2 Hayden recently weighed in at a whopping 235.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
tncontentexchange.com
Fuller, Traci L. 1961-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Traci Lynn (Boyer) Fuller, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, with family and friends in attendance. Traci was born on Dec. 11, 1961, to Inez and Frances Boyer in Blythe, California. She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous aunts and uncles. She graduated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is South Carolina's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis suffers second round of record-setting rain. These charts tell the story.
A week after historic rains caused severe flash flooding, St. Louis was inundated again late Wednesday and early Thursday. The rain was heaviest in parts of north St. Louis County, Fenton, Union and St. Clair, as this map shows:. This is the second daily record St. Louis has smashed in...
Raleigh News & Observer
The best sandwiches in SC are served at this oyster bar, Yelp says. Why it’s special
A South Carolina seafood spot is serving the best sandwiches in the state, new rankings show. 167 Raw Oyster Bar in Charleston was named the Palmetto State’s top place to get a sandwich. While the restaurant’s name pays tribute to its raw bar, other dishes such as po’boys and lobster rolls have made it onto the menu.
The Post and Courier
7 TCBY Charleston-area restaurants change hands
Seven frozen treat shops recently changed hands across the Lowcountry through a new restaurant brokerage franchise in the Lowcountry. Richard Thames of St. Stephen bought the TCBY franchised locations, according to Emily Benedict of the Charleston branch of Florida-based We Sell Restaurants, which brokered the sale. The seller, which retained a location on James Island, did not want to be identified. Financial terms were not disclosed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1037fm.com
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Best Places To Visit In September
Fall is just around the corner, and is generally a perfect time to plan a getaway. By now, most travelers would have gone to their favorite destinations, and airfare and hotel rates are a bit cheaper now. U.S. News looked at these factors and a few more to come up...
This Is South Carolina's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31st
A major discount retail chain will open another new store in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. Ollie's "Good Stuff Cheap" is a popular discount retail store with more than 449 locations across the country.
tncontentexchange.com
Meyer, Judy K. 1944-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Judy Kay (Frueh) Meyer, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, Aug. 4, 2022, in St. Joseph. Judy was born July 19, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri, to Lester and Kathryn Frueh, and raised by her father and stepmother, Irene. She was a 1962 graduate of Maryville High School. She married, James...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
100 years ago: Sulphur Springs saw one of the deadliest train wrecks in Missouri history
In its long history, the settlement of Sulphur Springs on the Mississippi River near Barnhart is probably best known for a disaster. Two trains met with vicious force on the riverfront tracks at Sulphur Springs on Aug. 5, 1922, with 34 people on board killed and 150 injured. "I saw...
thecentersquare.com
Experts call for electricity reform to lower prices for ratepayers in South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina continues to have some of the country's most expensive energy bills and one group is suggesting solutions for the issue. Palmetto Promise's Oran Smith and two economists wrote a paper outlining multiple options that South Carolina could utilize to lower costs. The report coincides with a state committee doing work looking at potential solutions and Duke Energy Carolinas announcing a 13.2% increase in residential energy bills. Duke blamed the increase on rising fuel costs and usage.
tncontentexchange.com
Pittman, Elton D. 1957-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Elton Derwood Pittman, 65, of St Joseph, a United States Army Veteran, Deployed one last time on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 3, 1957, to Elton Sr. and Peggy Pittman, in Key West, Florida, where he spent his childhood growing up on the Island. He spent his most rebellious years on the tennis courts of South Florida.
Charleston City Paper
Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year
Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
tncontentexchange.com
Springs, Frankie D. 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Frankie D. Springs, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 31, 1942, in St. Joseph, son of the late Helen and Joe Springs. He attended Benton High School and married JoAnn Asher on Feb. 18, 1961, and she survives of the home.
tncontentexchange.com
Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, Patricia 1934-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Patricia "Pat" Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, 87 of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born Aug. 24, 1934, in St. Joseph, daughter to Francis and Catherine Schellhorn. She graduated from Cathedral Grade School and attended the Convent of Sacred Heart and...
tncontentexchange.com
Phillips, Albert L. 1934-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Albert L. Phillips died at home Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. He was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a member of St. Mary's Church. Married Sharon Buhman on Jan. 9, 1954. She survives of the home. Additional survivors are: children: Debra, Judy, Susan, Leslie, Cindy and Jennifer;...
Police find truck suspected in hit-and-run that killed CBC student near Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have found a truck they believe struck and killed a teenage boy near Ted Drewes Frozen Custard last week. Friday morning, St. Louis police announced the vehicle had been found in St. Louis County but did not provide an exact location. Police sources...
Comments / 0