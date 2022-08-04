6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled

Read on www.wistv.com
Related
WIS-TV
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
WIS-TV
Caught on camera: Officers free raccoon caught in mayonnaise jar
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CNN) - It was an unusual emergency call in Wisconsin. Officers responded to a call about a young raccoon who got its head stuck in a mayonnaise jar. The officers were able to free the little rascal with some patience and creativity. They told the raccoon to consider...
WIS-TV
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
WIS-TV
SC gas prices fall 12 cents over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to fall with another week of declines bringing the state’s average down to $3.56 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.13...
Comments / 0