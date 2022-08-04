This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Washington

no matter how much we make the inflation , the food price ang gas price is consuming our income, forget about the rent....not enough
Unsustainable and not right! Washington state has A LOT of high income earners, high taxes, insurance, gentrification, people not marrying, love of money..not too mention COVID policies that only benefited the wealthy. And I feel the shameful practice of Corporations and foreigners buying our home, land and farms!
what the people that wanted higher minimum wage don't and can't seem to understand is the more they make... yes it feels good initially, but that means everything goes up. That should be common sense. Take less, and everything will cost less. Demand more, and everything will cost more. It's a wash at best, most likely worse. But you can feel better that you make more. Good for you... 🤣😂🤦♂️
Comments / 70