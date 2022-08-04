(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Watching ‘Joe Pickett’

Read on oilcity.news
Yellowstone Fans Are Wondering Why Women Keep Throwing Themselves At Jimmy
Let’s be honest… there’s no shortage of good looking cowboys on Yellowstone. I mean, the ladies love some Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), the ladies love some Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and I don’t even have to talk about Kevin Costner… women 18 to 80 are in love with him. The study Ryan Bingham, the rest of the bunkhouse guys are easy on the eyes, and then you have Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White), the lovable ranch idiot, who actually becomes a […] The post Yellowstone Fans Are Wondering Why Women Keep Throwing Themselves At Jimmy first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Hit With Felony Fraud Charges
The actor who plays Angela Blue Thunder on Yellowstone has been arraigned on felony worker's compensation insurance fraud charges. Authorities in California say Q'orianka Kilcher illegally collected more than $96,000 in disability benefits while working on the Paramount Network show. Kilcher — who is a cousin to singer Jewel Kilcher...
Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
The Death of Henry Blake
This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony
Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"
ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
Kelly Reilly’s Husband: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 10 Years Kyle Baugher
Although some Yellowstone superfans feel like they know Kelly Reilly‘s character of Beth Dutton inside and out, they wouldn’t be able to say the same about Kelly. The British actress, 45, is a very private person of her own accord and has only mentioned her private life a handful of times in interviews. In fact, she likes to keep her profile so lowkey that she has more photos of her dog on her Instagram page than of her husband, having shown him just once on Jan. 1, 2022. “Another year of love .. so grateful for you,” she captioned a selfie with her husband, Kyle Baugher. “Wishing everyone a beautiful year x”.
Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
Kenny Chesney Concertgoer Dies After Denver Show
Kenny Chesney is mourning a tragic loss. Following the 54-year-old singer's Saturday show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, a female fan fell from an escalator and died, police and stadium officials confirmed to The Denver Post. "I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone...
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly is Most Excited to Have ‘Jamie Back in the Fold’ For Season 5
Yellowstone never stops. Even though we’re in the “offseason” things are still ongoing for those that make the show, like Kelly Reilly. The Beth Dutton actress has given fans more of a glimpse into the next season than anyone else in the cast. As the show’s leading lady, that’s kind of her job I guess. Even though fans are super excited about the season, Reilly is also buzzing about what’s to come.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
Miranda Lambert Posts Incredible Photos from Montana Adventure: ‘Best Summer Ever’
This summer, country superstar Miranda Lambert has enjoyed an epic vacation across the American West, visiting Wyoming, Utah, and now Montana. A few weeks ago, Lambert took to Instagram to share the news about her road trip. She’s traveling with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and their two friends Gwen Sebastian and Louis Newman.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Montana Photos From Season 5 [Pictures]
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser turned to social media to share some incredible shots from behind the scenes of filming Yellowstone Season 5, and fans are absolutely loving it. The actor, who plays dark, brooding ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the smash hit show, posted a series of spectacular shots from the Big Hole area of Montana, where he was pushing cattle, presumably as part of filming his role.
‘American Pickers’ Fans Are Sick of Mike Wolfe’s Brother
Frank Fritz’s replacement on American Pickers has been with the series for only two years. And he’s already facing some serious backlash. When drama broke out between Frank and his longtime friend and castmate Mike, Frank made a surprising exit. And his absence left a hole in the series. So Mike’s brother Robbie stepped in to help the crew traverse the country in search of dusty treasures.
Find Every Monster and Legend from Wyoming on this Map
All over the state of Wyoming, there have been numerous sightings of Bigfoot and other creatures. Some people believe we share this land with little people and even a Loch Ness-type monster. The state is full of creatures that go bump in the night. In the dark, our mind searches for answers to the unexplained. Sometimes the thoughts keep us up tossing and turning in bed.
Cody Johnson Shares Why He Turned Down a Role on ‘Yellowstone’
Cody Johnson's music has been featured on Yellowstone, and he's got the real-life resume to make him a perfect match for a role on the runaway hit show. But in a new interview, the rodeo rider-turned-country singer reveals he actually declined an offer to appear on Yellowstone. Johnson's song "Dear...
Lainey Wilson Updates Father’s Condition as She Returns to the Road: ‘I Have Seen the Power of Prayer’ [Watch]
Lainey Wilson's father has been facing down a "critical" health crisis over the course of the last week, which caused her to cancel several planned tour dates over the weekend. In a new update on Tuesday (Aug. 2), the country singer and Yellowstone actor reveals that she is returning to the road, and her performances on her upcoming dates will honor her dad.
