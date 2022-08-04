Here's Why SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Rising This Week

For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.

BUSINESS ・ 24 DAYS AGO