Here's Why SoFi, Affirm, and Upstart Are Rising This Week

Read on www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
Energy Transfer and Crestwood Equity Partners offer big-time yields. That enables them to produce more income for every dollar invested. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Millionaire who retired at 35 and lives off his investments: I'm making 'almost no changes' to my spending despite recession fears
For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks We're Buying In August
The Trade Desk is a top play on a fast-evolving digital advertising space. PayPal is down but far from out after a big slowdown in growth this year. RH (Restoration Hardware) is a premium consumer brand but is trading on the cheap. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
This Ex-Growth Stock Is Down 88%, But Is It a Buy?
The company saw a further deterioration in monthly active users. On a positive note, Robinhood delivered its smallest net loss since the start of 2021. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
Iron Mountain's data center business will drive future growth for the company. Crown Castle is poised to benefit from surging mobile data consumption. The two stocks are reasonably priced given their quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Agree Realty continues to acquire properties and grow its business. Main Street Capital is a diversified, best-of-breed business development company. Both stocks pay market-beating dividends with the potential to grow for many more years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Shares in General Electric Surged 16% in July
GE Aviation is enjoying the ongoing commercial air travel recovery. The company's earnings allayed fears of a potential derailment of its breakup plans. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement
Home Depot is primed to benefit from being a leader in a nearly $1 trillion industry. Global population growth bodes well for PepsiCo and the demand for its iconic brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying After Earnings
These three stocks have risen between 14% and 27% in the last month. Despite this jump, the companies look poised to continue moving higher. Each has grown sales between 15% and 24% annually over the last three years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Bloom Energy, First Solar, and Nikola Are Zooming Higher Today
The Senate voted in favor of passing the Inflation Reduction Act yesterday. The act provides $369 billion in funding to support clean energy growth initiatives. Several analysts have turned bullish on renewable energy stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Sinking Today
Clovis Oncology's stock is being sold off yet again Monday. Anemic sales, sky-high clinical expenses, and a clear need for more funding are weighing on its shares today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Tesla Stock Popped Today
Investors are optimistic about the Senate's recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why MongoDB, Twilio, and DocuSign Rallied on Monday
A New York Fed survey showed decreased inflation expectations over the next three years. A key software peer delivered solid earnings this morning. These positives overcame news of a data breach at Twilio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Why Monday.com Stock Soared Today
Monday.com is exceeding expectations from management and the analyst community. Impressive customer growth is driving top-line results, even if that means it's sacrificing bottom-line profits for now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
1 Blockbuster Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now
Axcelis Technologies grew its revenue by 50% in the second quarter of 2022. More impressively, its earnings per share jumped by 140%. Despite the strong showing, Axcelis stock still trades at a discount to the broader chip sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Comments / 0