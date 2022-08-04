ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Isabel, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Brownsville brings back First Friday celebration

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a hiatus, Brownsville brings back their long-anticipated First Friday celebration. First Friday is a family-friendly event held every first Friday of every month at Market Square in downtown Brownsville. First Friday highlights downtown Brownsville and its business owners. The monthly event will have activities including local bars and nightlife, street […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: Ramirez: Here’s what’s happening in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – In an in-depth interview with the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Helen Ramirez, Brownsville’s interim city manager, discusses a huge new international industrial park, broadband connectivity, and foreign direct investment in her community. The interview took place at the Main Event in Brownsville. Quality...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply sets Stage 3 water restrictions

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Steven Sanchez, the general manager at the North Alamo Water Supply Corporation said continuous low water levels at Amistad and Falcon Water Reservoirs have led them to enact stage 3 of their drought contingency plan. “Our stage 2 was more on voluntary conservation. When we move to stage 3 that’s when […]
ALAMO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Port Isabel, TX
City
South Padre Island, TX
ValleyCentral

North Alamo Water Supply, Stage 3 water conservation

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — North Alamo Water Supply Corporation is asking residents and businesses to conserve water after reaching Stage 3 of their Drought Contingency and Emergency Rationing Plan. Stage 3 involves a mandatory lawn watering schedule and restricted uses of water. The North Alamo Water Supply Corporation serves rural residents of eastern Hidalgo County, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Active shooter training held at La Feria ISD

The La Feria Independent School District held a Friday active shooter training for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year. The training was provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. La Feria ISD is also considering extra security measures for the upcoming school year, such as updating...
LA FERIA, TX
kurv.com

Key Financing Tool Approved For Brownsville Riverfront Project

A proposed entertainment and retail development along the downtown Brownsville riverfront is a step closer to reality after securing from the county what it couldn’t from the city. Cameron County commissioners have approved a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help finance the office, retail, and entertainment development called Via...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

LIST: Water restrictions ordered for RGV cities

Brownsville: The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced water restrictions on Friday. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. The following restrictions will be in place under Stage 2. Vehicle washing will be allowed twice a week between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering deemed non-essential is prohibited, including: […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#The Causeway#Parade#Chamber#Timing Bibs#Ems
ValleyCentral

Mobile home on fire in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A mobile home in San Benito was on fire earlier today. The San Benito Fire Department responded to 181 Palomita Drive in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with moderate damage to the mobile home. According to David Favila, the […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Lasara ISD kicks off new school year with several safety changes in place

Students with the Lasara Independent School District are nearly finished with their first week of the new school year. “Students we're ready to come back, staff was ready to come back,” Lasara ISD Superintendent Alejos Salazar said. “I know I was ready to see their smiling faces again, and it's been a good start to the school year."
LASARA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
ValleyCentral

Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Aug. 5, the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., has been notified that 14 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Employees from the Cameron County Adult Probation office, County Court at Law 4, the District Clerk’s Office, Juvenile Probation Department, Parks & Recreation, Public Health, and Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Water Works says water safe to consume

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Waterworks System (HWWS) said its water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes. The HWWS news release said water quality problems were recently detected within the distribution systems operated by two of their wholesale customers. That prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), to begin […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Two women killed in head-on crash near Pharr

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that killed two women early Sunday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., a Honda Accord, occupied by a woman driver, was traveling southbound on a northbound lane. The driver of the Honda collided head-on with a GMC Terrain, also occupied by […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Teen accused of impersonating officer, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a teen accused of impersonating a police officer. Brian Alberto Mayorga, 17, was arrested on charges of impersonating a public servant, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to a post from the Brownsville Police Department. According to the release, Mayorga was arrested at 1:15 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy