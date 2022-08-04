Jacksonville Jaguars fall to Las Vegas Raiders in first preseason game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 11:38 p.m.: The Jacksonville Jaguars have fallen to Las Vegas Raiders 27-11.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jaguars take on the Raiders for their first preseason game of the 2022 season.

Kick-off was delayed at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio due to weather.

This is the Jaguars’ first preseason game under the direction of Head Coach Doug Pederson.

FINAL SCORE: 27-11.

11:27 p.m.: Jaguars score a touchdown bringing the score to 27-11. Raiders still take the lead.

11:10 p.m.: Raiders score another touchdown. Score is now 27-3.

10:45 p.m.: Jaguars score a field goal. Score is 20-3.

10:04 p.m.: Score at halftime is 20-0. Jaguars have not gotten on the board yet.

9:56 p.m.: Raiders score a touchdown bringing the score to 20-0.

9:22 p.m.: Raiders are leading at 13-0.

9:02 p.m.: Score is now 6-0 and Raiders maintain the lead.

8:45 p.m.: Score is 3-0 with Raiders in the lead.

8:40 p.m. Jaguars vs. Raiders officially kicks off.

