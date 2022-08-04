ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake Public Schools hosts “Get On The Bus” event

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnQzW_0h56h7B800

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools along with Chesapeake Thrive and Chesapeake Health Department are hosting an event to get students ready to go back to school.

The “Get On The Bus” event will take place on Saturday August 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Oscar Smith Middle School, 2500 Rodgers Street.

Families will be able to enroll their kids in school and receive free school supplies, receive free school physicals, immunizations and TDAP shots and take advantage of free games, giveaways and food.

Families are asked to pre-register online at cpschools.com .

