ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. The previous daily rainfall record was set on Aug. 1, 1975, at 4.59 inches. As of 7 a.m., Sunday Sioux Falls has seen 5.22 inches. People...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
Sioux Falls, SD
Cars
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
KELOLAND TV

MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dakota News Now First Alert Forecast for Saturday Night, August 6th

A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadlines#Grading#Vehicles#Urban Construction#Keloland News#Stockwell Engineers
kelo.com

Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Taste the Goodness benefit for the Bishop Dudley House starts at 5 o’clock this afternoon. Tickets are still available online and at the gate. The events allows unlimited tastings of different foods, beer, wine, and bourbons. The event is outdoors, under tents in downtown Sioux Falls at the Avera IT Building, 212 E 11th Street. Tickets are $55 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pools in Sioux Falls will begin closing for the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the summer vacation season nearing the end, outdoor pools across Sioux Falls will soon close. The 2022 summer pool season is wrapping up and it’s been a successful one… no matter who you ask. “I like to swim, I like to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday

Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KELOLAND TV

Van life is getting more expensive to start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic lockdowns sparked a lot of changes in how and where people live, with more people leaving large cities in search of more remote locations. For some, that meant taking their home on the road. “When I bought it, it was just an...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
dakotanewsnow.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Weekend rain recap; Cooler start to the week

Areas of locally heavy rain over the weekend made an impact in KELOLAND. You can see the result of the heavy rain in Sioux Falls on our Falls Park time-lapse yesterday. The heaviest weekend rain fell in the spots shaded in yellow and orange on the map below. While many of you were thankful for the rain, others that picked up less than .50″ (shaded in blue below) are still quite dry in parts of southern KELOLAND in particular.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy