Areas of locally heavy rain over the weekend made an impact in KELOLAND. You can see the result of the heavy rain in Sioux Falls on our Falls Park time-lapse yesterday. The heaviest weekend rain fell in the spots shaded in yellow and orange on the map below. While many of you were thankful for the rain, others that picked up less than .50″ (shaded in blue below) are still quite dry in parts of southern KELOLAND in particular.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO