Geeseytown Community Fire Company to host car show

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Geeseytown Community Fire Company is hosting an open class car show in Geeseytown, Hollidaysburg.

On Sunday, August 7 from 12 – 5 p.m. the car show will take place at Geeseytown Fire Hall, which is located at 215 Mary St. The event will take place no matter the weather and pre-registration is open until Saturday, August 6.

The pre-registration fee is $10 and $20 on the day of registration. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

There will be music, refreshments, a chicken BBQ and 50/50 tickets.

There will be trophies for the oldest car, people’s choices, and driver’s choice. Voting ends at 3 p.m. and the awards will be handed out at 3:30 p.m. The event is open to any style of vehicle.

You can contact Firefighter Hunter Heaton at 814-932-0347 to pre-register for the event.

