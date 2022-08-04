Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO