Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

Read on www.nbcmiami.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In MiamiBryan DijkhuizenCoral Gables, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
16-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left one teenager hospitalized early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of Southwest 171st Street, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert call in the area. Officers found a 16-year-old...
Two Florida Men Arrested On Gun And Drug Charges, And One Undersized Lobster
Two Florida men were arrested following a search warrant Thursday at a Key Largo residence after Detectives and Deputies found more than four pounds of marijuana, guns, other drugs, and an undersized lobster. Anthony Kevin Ibanez, 21, of Miami, and Jesse Lee Perrine, 31, of
NBC Miami
Hialeah Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: Police
Police have arrested a Hialeah man after his 3-year-old son shot himself in the face. Orlando Guzman Labrada was charged with culpable negligence/firearm with easy access, according to an arrest report from Hialeah Police. According to the police report, Labrada while using the bathroom, left his loaded firearm unattended on...
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts
Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
NBC Miami
Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police
Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
WSVN-TV
Man punched during 2019 rough arrest takes stand in trial of former Hollywood Police officer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who said he was the victim of a rough arrest in Hollywood in 2019 took the stand in the trial of the now former police officer accused in the incident. 7News cameras captured Raymond Schachner as he walked up to testify in a Broward...
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges
Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
1 shot in domestic dispute in West Palm Beach
One person was shot Sunday morning in West Palm Beach. Police responded to Whitehall condominiums at 3501 Village Boulevard in the 6 a.m. hour and located one shooting victim.
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, police hand out flyers amid ongoing search for Miramar teen who went missing in 2021
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 11 months after a 14-year-old girl went missing, a concerned community took to the streets of Miramar to hand out flyers in order to spread awareness and hopefully find new leads in her disappearance. Victoria Sophia Gonzalez was last seen leaving the campus of New...
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run
Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Leading Cops on High-Speed ATV Chase in Fort Lauderdale
A Georgia man was arrested in Fort Lauderdale for allegedly driving recklessly against traffic and leading police on a pursuit on an all-terrain vehicle. Brian Leonard Arno, 31, was doing “wheelie tricks” on a yellow and black Yamaha Raptor ATV about 7:30 p.m. July 23, according to the arrest report.
Woman found dead in Tamarac canal
A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
Click10.com
Police search for group seen on video brutally beating grandfather along Hollywood Broadwalk
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police officers are searching for a group of people after a South Florida man was attacked simply for trying to take his grandson to a public bathroom. The brutal beating that happened on June 19 was captured on cellphone video. The victim’s wife, Mayra Nodarse, said...
Boyfriend caught in girl's bedroom found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of her father
WEST PALM BEACH — When Alberto Hernandez Jr. found an unfamiliar man in his Palm Springs-area home on the morning of Nov. 10, 2019, he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911. The other man, James Deon Bryant, whose teenage girlfriend had sneaked him into the home hours earlier, pulled a gun and warned...
cw34.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
Comments / 0