ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie, FL

Accused Drunken Gunman Charged with Firing Rifle at Home in Davie

By Wayne Roustan
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

16-Year-Old Hospitalized After Shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade that left one teenager hospitalized early Monday morning. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 1 a.m. in the 10600 block of Southwest 171st Street, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert call in the area. Officers found a 16-year-old...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Hialeah Man Arrested After 3-Year-Old Son Shoots Himself: Police

Police have arrested a Hialeah man after his 3-year-old son shot himself in the face. Orlando Guzman Labrada was charged with culpable negligence/firearm with easy access, according to an arrest report from Hialeah Police. According to the police report, Labrada while using the bathroom, left his loaded firearm unattended on...
HIALEAH, FL
cbs12.com

Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davie, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Davie, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Trio Arrested in Weston, Accused in $1 Million Cargo Thefts

Three men, suspected in at least five cargo thefts worth more than $1 million, were caught in the act and jailed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Jose Batista-Suarez, 40, Rene Hechavarria-Echemend, 34, and Ernesto Aguilera-Baute, 36, were arrested Thursday on charges that include grand theft of cargo over $50,000 and fraud.
WESTON, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Wynwood: Police

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Wynwood that sent one woman to the hospital and has officers looking for the hit-and-run driver involved. Miami Police said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest 1st Avenue and 23rd Street. Officers arrived after...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Southwest 133
B93

Stitches Arrested on Cocaine and Firearm Charges

Stitches is back in the news after recently being arrested for cocaine and weapons charges in South Florida. On Wednesday (Aug. 3), Stitches, born Phillip Katsabanis, was arrested in Miami-Dade County and charged with felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count of either being found with or discharging a firearm, XXL has confirmed through police records. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in Bay Harbor Islands, Fla. the same day.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officer hospitalized after police-involved crash in North Miami; 7News source says driver in custody

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An on-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was taken to the hospital after, police said, the officer was involved in a crash in North Miami. North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 125th Street and Fifth Avenue, just before 2:45 p.m., Saturday.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in Tamarac canal

A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy